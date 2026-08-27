'Disappointed' Gabriel Bannigan steps down as Monaghan manager

MONAGHAN GAA HAVE confirmed that Gabriel Bannigan has stepped down from his position.

The manager explained he was “disappointed” to have to make the decision, claimed “the goalposts have moved,” and that conditions were “not right” for him to continue.

It ends a four-year spell with the county.

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Bannigan initially served as part of Vinny Corey’s management team before taking over as manager for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

He helped the team reach the All-Ireland semi-finals in 2023 and quarter-finals the following year.

As manager, Bannigan helped the county secure the Football League Division 2 title, while also guiding them to the Ulster Championship final earlier this year and back-to-back All-Ireland quarter-final appearances, though they were also relegated from Division 1 this season.

“I am very disappointed to announce that I am stepping down as manager of the Monaghan senior football team,” Bannigan said in a statement.

“When I was appointed two years ago, I accepted the challenge of leading the Monaghan team through an inevitable period of transition, and it has been an absolute privilege to do so.

“I have always been 100% honest with the Monaghan people since I was given the honour of managing our senior footballers. I did not want to walk away from this project that I have put so much into.

“Over the last number of weeks, I worked hard on my plans for 2027 to build on the excellent foundations now in place. During this period, I have come to realise that the goalposts have moved, and the conditions are not right for me to continue; therefore, I believe a new management team and fresh voices are now required to take Monaghan football forward.”