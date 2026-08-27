Rory McIlroy 6 shots off lead at Tour Championship

RORY MCILROY IS six shots off the lead after the opening day of the Tour Championship.

The Holywood native registered a 68, leaving him on two under.

A mixed round featured three bogeys and five birdies for McIlroy, who is coming off last week’s improved performance, where he pushed eventual winner Wyndham Clark close at the BMW Championship.

Australia’s Min Woo Lee finished the day top of the leaderboard after opening with a 62.

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You can view the full leaderboard here.