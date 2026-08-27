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Rory McIlroy reacts on the third hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Alamy Stock Photo
as it stands

Rory McIlroy 6 shots off lead at Tour Championship

The Holywood native’s registered a 68, leaving him on two under.
11.02pm, 27 Aug 2026

RORY MCILROY IS six shots off the lead after the opening day of the Tour Championship.

The Holywood native registered a 68, leaving him on two under.

A mixed round featured three bogeys and five birdies for McIlroy, who is coming off last week’s improved performance, where he pushed eventual winner Wyndham Clark close at the BMW Championship.

Australia’s Min Woo Lee finished the day top of the leaderboard after opening with a 62.

More to follow

You can view the full leaderboard here.

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