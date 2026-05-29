Connacht's season ends with URC quarter-final loss at Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors 33

Connacht 21

CONNACHT’S SEASON IS over but Stuart Lancaster’s side went down fighting in a gripping quarter-final clash in Glasgow.

The province were always going to be up against it against Glasgow Warriors, who qualified for the knock-outs as top speeds, but made the home side work hard for the win in a game where following a fast start, Connacht always looked likely to come out second best.

Connacht started brightly, with out-half Josh Ioane having a big impact in the opening minutes.

An early chance for Connacht came through a 5-metre lineout, with the ball worked centrally as the province went close under the posts. However, Glasgow survived after some brilliant defensive work, with Connacht hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin adjudged to have been held up.

Connacht's Dave Heffernan dejected after the match. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ioane continued to look threatening playing off quick ball, and soon Connacht landed the first blow.

After work their way back up the pitch from a goal-line drop out, Cian Prendergast went over from close range, with Sam Gilbert converting to cap a brilliant start for the visitors.

But straight away, Glasgow hit back through Patrick Schickerling, who crossed following a series of close carries. George Horne added the extras from a tight angle to level the game.

Connacht then lost Sam Illo to a yellow card, the prop caught offside as Glasgow had launched an attack through a sharp Sione Tuipulotu break.

The Scottish side had the momentum now, and Johnny Matthews thought he had secured their second try after breaking through from a maul, but following a TMO check the score was crossed off.

Replays showed that Matt Fagerson had broken away from the maul early, and then obstructed Bundee Aki from making a tackle.

Connacht created more chances but just couldn’t capitalise.

Ioane pushed his team up the pitch with a lovely 50/22. Prendergast won the lineout and Bundee Aki made a hard carry. That shove led to Connacht working the ball wide, but it was knocked-on as the move broke down.

Moments later, after Illo had returned to the action, Connacht were asking questions again.

Ioane pinched a loose pass and hit the gas with an end-to-end sprint for the line. It looked as though the out-half would go the distance, but with the try line in sight he was caught by Kyle Steyn – a brilliant bit of defensive play reminiscent of Stuart McCloskey chasing down Marcus Smith in Twickenham.

Advertisement

Glasgow’s Kyle Steyn and Josh Ioane of Connacht. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht initially kept possession, with Ben Murphy shipping a massive hit, before Glasgow turned the ball over to huge cheers from the home crowd, the teams going in level at the break.

Connacht’s errors were rising now. Shortly after half-time, a Dan Lancaster kick gave Gilbert a bit of trouble. The fullback managed to gather the ball but then sliced his kick out of touch, handing Glasgow a lineout on the edge of the Connacht 22.

The Warriors didn’t take advantage, but then Gilbert added another poor kick to invite a Warriors counter, leading to Steyn replying with a massive 50/22.

From that kick, Glasgow won the lineout, the maul was strong, and then sharp passing moved the ball across where Steyn was ready to punch through a gap and score. Horne’s conversion pushed Glasgow seven clear.

Glasgow went again, seeing another try crossed off for a forward pass from Jack Dempsey.

They made sure to make the next attack count.

Tuipulotu made another hard carry off a Glasgow scrum and threw a sharp pass out the back, before Lancaster fired a pass to Josh McKay for try number three.

Approaching the hour mark, Connacht got back into the Glasgow 22, but the Warriors won a penalty as Connacht were pinged for holding on. There was an earlier penalty for a high shot on Ioane but the advantage was over.

That high shot led to Ioane leaving the pitch for a HIA assessment, with Hugh Gavin taking his place and Sean Naughton shifting to 10.

The breathless pace continued as Glasgow’s discipline slipped, giving away three penalties in quick succession.

And Connacht had to work hard to take advantage. From a lineout in the Glasgow 22 Connacht went through the phases, but the Warriors’ defence was excellent again. With penalty advantage, Connacht were camped on the line, with Bealham stopped just short. Connacht went again but looked to have been held up.

However, on TMO review, the try was awarded, Dave Heffernan just about getting the ball down. Gilbert stepped up to add the conversion. Gavin suffered a game-ending injury in the process.

Connacht's Finlay Bealham is tackled by Glasgow Warriors' Daniel Lancaster and Rory Sutherland. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Alex Samuel was then sent to the bin for Glasgow after repeated infringements.

Heffernan’s score had put Connacht right back in it, but Glasgow hit back, Jare Oguntibeju picking from a ruck and stepping through the Connacht defence to score.

It was a killer blow, but Connacht weren’t going down without a fight.

Matthew Devine made a great run, before Connacht turned to their power game, with Prendergast central again. Bealham then barged over through a cluster of Glasgow bodies, Gilbert converted, and it was a seven-point game again.

But on the home stretch, Glasgow finally put the game beyond doubt with another well-worked try.

After Glasgow won a lineout, they moved the play inside before coming back down the right wing, where Steyn had space to get in for their fourth try. Lancaster pulled the conversion effort wide but his team were home and hosed.

The Scottish side will host their semi-final at Murrayfield next weekend, taking on the winners of tomorrow’s clash between the Bulls and Munster.

Connacht can reflect on a highly encouraging season as they start making plans for 2026/27.

Glasgow scorers:

Tries – Schickerling, Steyn (2), McKay, Oguntibeju.

Conversions – Horne [4/4]

Connacht scorers:

Tries – Prendergast, Heffernan, Bealham

Conversions – Gilbert [3/3]

GLASGOW: Josh McKay (Ollie Smith, 75); Kyle Steyn (capt), Stafford McDowall, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Rowe; Dan Lancaster, George Horne (Jack Oliver, 69; Patrick Schickerling (Rory Sutherland, 60), Johnny Matthews (Gregor Hiddleston, 46), Zander Fagerson (Sam Talakai, 60); Scott Cummings (Jare Oguntibeju,, 60), Alex Samuel; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge (Sione Vailanu, 60), Jack Dempsey ( Euan Ferrie, 75).

Yellow card: Samuel, 54

CONNACHT: Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, John Devine, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton (Sean Naughton, 48); Josh Ioane (Hugh Gavin, 61) (Ben Murphy, 65), Ben Murphy (Matthew Devine, 54); Billy Bohan (Peter Dooley, 48), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Dave Heffernan, 48), Sam Illo (Finlay Bealham, 48); Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle (Sean O’Brien, 54).

Yellow card: Illo, 14

Referee: Adam Jones [WRU]