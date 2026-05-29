Galway United frustrate Shelbourne as unbeaten run stretches to seven games

Shelbourne 1

Galway United 1

Paul Buttner reports from Tolka Park

FRANTZ PIERROT SCORED within seconds of coming on to earn Galway United a point to frustrate Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

The Haitian striker equalised Harry Wood’s opening goal, while Shels also hit the woodwork twice, as the game ended as it had in their first meeting of the season in Drumcondra in February.

The result stretched Shelbourne’s unbeaten run to seven games, though they’ve drawn four of them, as they remain fifth in the table.

While Evan Watts produced two terrific saves, it meant seventh-placed Galway have now kept just one clean sheet all season.

With five changes from Monday’s 0-0 draw in Derry, Shels’ dominant start should have been rewarded on eight minutes.

Ali Coote and Wood combined to put John Martin in on goal and despite Galway appeals for offside, the flag stayed down before Martin rifled his shot off the far post when a little subtlety would surely have seen him score.

Having survived Shels’ early flurry, Galway played their way into the game, creating two good chances inside three minutes midway through the half.

First David Hurley, teed up by Ed McCarthy, let fly from some 35 yards with a dipping volley which flew just over Wessel Speel’s crossbar.

Advertisement

Aaron Bolger then set up Kris Twardek with a cheeky back heel for the Canadian to force Speel into a fine save.

Galway maintained the pressure on the home goal with another big chance on 25 minutes.

Skipper Jimmy Keohane’s cross was flicked on for Stephen Walsh whose header loop onto the roof of Speel’s net.

A mistake at the other end a minute later saw Shels hit the frame of Galway’s goal for a second time.

Livewire Wood nicked the ball off Keohane only to see his scuffed his shot come back off a post.

A wonder save then deprived Shels the lead in the final minute of the half.

Coote’s crisp header from a Kameron Ledwidge cross looked destined for the net before Watts sprung to his left to bat the ball away one-handed for a sublime stop.

Shels remained on top into the second half, Coote twice coming close before they finally broke Galway’s resolve on 56 minutes.

Coote played Martin in down the inside-right channel to cross for the influential Wood to arrive and tap home from just yards out for his sixth goal of the season.

Two minutes later Wood worked Watts with a low drive following a mazy run.

But Shels’ inability to defend set-pieces this season came back to haunt them and gift Galway their equaliser on 65 minutes.

Hurley whipped over a corner with plenty of pace on it for substitute Pierrot, on the pitch just seconds, to bundle the ball over the line.

Watts then rescued Galway with a second superb save to deny Martin after Wood worked a short corner with Coote.

In end to end action now, Shels sub Mipo Odubeko cleared a Pierrot header off the line from another Hurley corner.

Despite the numerous chances, neither side could find a winner as they had to settle for a point apiece from an entertaining game.

Shelbourne: Speel; Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge; Mbeng (Lundgren, 86), Chapman, Caffrey, Jarvis (Kelly, 61); Coote (Odubeko, 73), Wood; Martin (Boyd, 73).

Galway United: Watts; Keohane, Facchineri, Brouder, Devitt; Wolfe (Piesold, 64), Bolger (Kazeem, 86); Twardek (Williams, 64), Hurley (McCormack, 86), McCarthy (Pierrot, 64); Walsh.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).

Attendance: 3,917.