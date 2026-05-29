Séamus Power facing clubhouse wait at Charles Schwab Challenge

SÉAMUS POWER SHOT another round of 69 at the Charles Schwab Challenge to sit seven off the current lead.

But the Irishman is at risk of missing the cut at two-under.

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As the second-day action continues, the projected line is switching between two- and three-under. Should the situation remain as it stands at the time of writing, he will squeeze in.

It is fluid at the top of the leaderboard too, where American Michael Thorbjornsen and England’s Jordan Smith share the clubhouse lead, nine-under thru 15 and eight respectively.

US duo JJ Spaun and Akshay Bhatia are among those a shot further back, having signed off for the day.

You can follow the leaderboard here>

Power made a solid start at Colonial Country Club on Thursday, and looked to build on it this afternoon.

The Waterford man opened with a birdie on the first, before the first of three bogeys on the fourth. He also birdied the seventh, ninth and 14th, while further shots were dropped on the 12th and 17th.

Thursday’s opening round was delayed by the weather, the action continues unscathed as of now.

More to follow.