Returning Nankivell the only change to Munster's team to face the Bulls

CLAYTON MCMILLAN HAS made just one change to his Munster side for Saturday’s URC quarter-final away to the Bulls in Pretoria (12pm Irish time, Premier Sports), with Alex Nankivell named to line out at 13.

The Kiwi replaces Dan Kelly in Munster’s starting side, with Kelly one of two backline replacements on a 6-2 bench split alongside scrum-half Ben O’Donovan.

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Evan O’Connell retains his place in Munster’s starting side following his impressive display against the Lions a fortnight ago, while JJ Hanrahan is selected at out-half in the absence of the injured Jack Crowley.

Munster have chosen not to include a specialist out-half backup, with Alex Kendellen the 23rd man in their matchday squad.

The returning Fineen Wycherley is set to make his 150th Munster appearance off the bench.

Munster

Mike Haley

Andrew Smith

Alex Nankivell

Seán O’Brien

Shane Daly

JJ Hanrahan

Craig Casey (C)

Jeremy Loughman

Niall Scannell

Michael Ala’alatoa

Tom Ahern

Evan O’Connell

Jack O’Donoghue

John Hodnett

Brian Gleeson

Replacements:

Diarmuid Barron

Josh Wycherley

Conor Bartley

Fineen Wycherley

Gavin Coombes

Ben O’Donovan

Dan Kelly

Alex Kendellen