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Kiwi centre Alex Nankivell. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
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Returning Nankivell the only change to Munster's team to face the Bulls

Munster have chosen not to select a recognised replacement out-half, with JJ Hanrahan continuing in the absence of Jack Crowley.
9.18am, 29 May 2026
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CLAYTON MCMILLAN HAS made just one change to his Munster side for Saturday’s URC quarter-final away to the Bulls in Pretoria (12pm Irish time, Premier Sports), with Alex Nankivell named to line out at 13.

The Kiwi replaces Dan Kelly in Munster’s starting side, with Kelly one of two backline replacements on a 6-2 bench split alongside scrum-half Ben O’Donovan.

Evan O’Connell retains his place in Munster’s starting side following his impressive display against the Lions a fortnight ago, while JJ Hanrahan is selected at out-half in the absence of the injured Jack Crowley.

Munster have chosen not to include a specialist out-half backup, with Alex Kendellen the 23rd man in their matchday squad.

The returning Fineen Wycherley is set to make his 150th Munster appearance off the bench.

Munster

Mike Haley
Andrew Smith
Alex Nankivell
Seán O’Brien
Shane Daly
JJ Hanrahan
Craig Casey (C)

Jeremy Loughman
Niall Scannell
Michael Ala’alatoa
Tom Ahern
Evan O’Connell
Jack O’Donoghue
John Hodnett
Brian Gleeson

Replacements:

Diarmuid Barron
Josh Wycherley
Conor Bartley
Fineen Wycherley
Gavin Coombes
Ben O’Donovan
Dan Kelly
Alex Kendellen

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