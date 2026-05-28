Good evening and welcome along to our coverage of the international friendly between the Republic of Ireland and Qatar.
This is certainly not where Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side want to be with the World Cup just around the corner. But no point digging up that grave. Tonight is about getting the job done in Dublin before turning attention to another friendly against Canada next in Montreal next week.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly as we close in on the 7.45pm kick-off.
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LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Qatar, International Friendly
Qatar:
Abunada; Miguel, Gaber, Laye, Fathi; Abdurisag, Elamin, Edmilson Junior, Afif; Khoukhi (c), Al-Oui.
Republic of Ireland:
Caoimhin Kelleher; Séamus Coleman, Jake O’Brien, Nathan Collins (c), Dara O’Shea, Liam Scales; Jayson Molumby, Jamie McGrath; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jack Moylan; Troy Parrott.
There’s a home debut for Jack Moylan of Lincoln City. His only other appearance at the Aviva Stadium was for Shelbourne in 2022 FAI Cup final where they lost 4-0 to Derry City.
Moylan also became the first Ireland player in 39 years to score a hat-trick on his Ireland debut when he netted away to Grenada at the end of the Spanish training camp earlier this month.
Good evening and welcome along to our coverage of the international friendly between the Republic of Ireland and Qatar.
This is certainly not where Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side want to be with the World Cup just around the corner. But no point digging up that grave. Tonight is about getting the job done in Dublin before turning attention to another friendly against Canada next in Montreal next week.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly as we close in on the 7.45pm kick-off.
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Football International Friendly Minute-by-Minute Qatar Republic Of Ireland Soccer