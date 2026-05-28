LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Qatar, International Friendly

Good evening and welcome along to our coverage of the international friendly between the Republic of Ireland and Qatar.

This is certainly not where Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side want to be with the World Cup just around the corner. But no point digging up that grave. Tonight is about getting the job done in Dublin before turning attention to another friendly against Canada next in Montreal next week.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly as we close in on the 7.45pm kick-off.