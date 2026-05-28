French Open favourite Sinner stunned by Cerundolo in massive shock

JANNIK SINNER SUCCUMBED to an apparent bout of heatstroke and a remarkable Juan Manuel Cerundolo comeback to crash out of the French Open on Thursday, blowing the men’s tournament wide open, before Aryna Sabalenka bids to avoid a similar fate.

The world number one was cruising when leading by two sets and 5-1 in the third set before suddenly struggling with his movement as he lost 18 points in a row.

Sinner took a medical time-out, complained of feeling “dizzy” and left a sweltering Court Philippe Chatrier for treatment, but after returning still slipped to a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 loss to world number 56 Cerundolo.

“I was little bit lucky, I feel sorry for him,” said Cerundolo.

“I don’t know what happened, he was cramping, maybe the pressure. I feel sorry for him and hope he recovers.”

Sinner suffered his earliest exit from a Grand Slam since the 2023 French Open, as Cerundolo completed one of tennis’ biggest shocks in recent years and set up a last-32 tie against either Spanish youngster Martin Landaluce or Czech Vit Kopriva on Saturday.

The unseasonably hot weather has caused problems for players all week in Paris.

Czech Jakub Mensik collapsed on court with cramps after his win on Wednesday, while Novak Djokovic called for matches to be moved to later in the day.

The 24-year-old Sinner was the latest to wilt under the blazing sun, seeing his 30-match winning streak, after taking titles in Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells, come to a shuddering halt.

The Italian will now have to wait until next year, when injured rival Carlos Alcaraz will likely be back in action, for his next chance to complete the career Grand Slam.

The top seed was in total control and romping towards the most routine of victories before he suddenly started to struggle physically, losing three consecutive games to love.

He asked the chair umpire what his options were when 0-40 down in the next game, before being evaluated by a physio, saying he felt dizzy and needed to vomit.

Sinner gingerly returned to the court after treatment to applause from the crowd but continued to melt in the 32C heat and departed the stage again after Cerundolo took the set.

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After a nine-minute delay, the cramping Sinner hobbled back out but quickly saw the fourth set slide away as Cerundolo levelled the tie.

The unheralded Argentinian appeared inspired by the opportunity to knock out the world’s best player and raced to victory against his deflated opponent, who was left bent over double after every lengthy rally.

The underdog was left to celebrate a sensational win after clipping away a forehand winner to reach the third round of a Slam for the first time.

“I tried to play my best, I’m going to keep trying to play my best. The clay is my best surface and I hope to be ready for the next match,” added Cerundolo.

Sinner’s compatriot Flavio Cobolli, the 10th seed, reached the third round for a second successive year with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over China’s Wu Yubing.

He will next face American Learner Tien after the 18th seed fought back to defeat world number 151 Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Osaka safely through

Osaka edged closer to a possible last-16 meeting with Sabalenka after reaching the third round for the first time in seven years by beating Croatia’s Donna Vekic 7-6 (7/1), 6-4.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will face a tough test from American teenager Iva Jovic on Saturday when both players will be hoping to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time.

“Today was really tough,” said the Japanese star. “But I was glad to be able to finish in two because every game felt really, really close.”

Osaka’s run to the US Open semi-finals last year is the only time she has made the second week of a major since her last Grand Slam triumph at the 2021 Australian Open.

Jovic, the 17th seed, thrashed compatriot Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-3 in just 78 minutes.

Scheduled third on centre court, Sabalenka will be confident that her power-hitting baseline game will be too hot to handle for French world number 67 Elsa Jacquemot as she seeks to book her spot in the third round.

Defending champion Coco Gauff will take on Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif on Court Suzanne Lenglen as the American fourth seed also bids to reach the last 32.

– © AFP 2026