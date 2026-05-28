Murray in, Jansen misses out among five Connacht changes for URC quarter-final

STUART LANCASTER HAS made five changes to the Connacht team to face Glasgow Warriors in Friday’s URC quarter-final (Scotstoun Stadium, 7.45pm).

There are injury boosts as Dylan Tierney-Martin and Darragh Murray return to the pack, while fit-again Dave Heffernan is named among the replacements.

On the other hand, a major blow sees Sean Jansen miss out through injury, so Paul Boyle takes his place at number 8.

Tierney-Martin replaces Eoin de Buitléar at hooker, while Sam Illo starts alongside him and ahead of Finlay Bealham at tighthead prop.

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Joe Joyce swaps to the bench to accommodate Murray’s return to the second row.

There is one change to the backline as John Devine comes in for the injured Harry West at outside centre.

Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane continue in the half-backs. Jack Carty is unavailable due to personal reasons, so Hugh Gavin wears the number 22 jersey.

Connacht

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Shane Jennings

13. John Devine

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shayne Bolton

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Billy Bohan

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Sam Illo

4. Josh Murphy

5. Darragh Murray

6. Cian Prendergast (captain)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements: