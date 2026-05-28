Iran expects Fifa to facilitate multi-entry visa to US for team

IRAN’S FOOTBALL FEDERATION expects Fifa to facilitate multiple-entry visas for the United States for the Iranian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, its president said in a video broadcast by Iranian media on Thursday.

“Fifa is expected to deliver a multiple-entry visa so that the players can enter (the United States) and return (to Mexico),” federation president Mehdi Taj said.

Known as “Team Melli”, the Iranian squad had initially planned to base itself in Tucson in Arizona during the tournament, but later moved its training camp to Tijuana in Mexico, which will co-host the World Cup alongside the US and Canada.

Taj previously said the move was intended to avoid complications related to US visas and to allow the squad to travel directly to Mexico aboard Iran Air flights.

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Iran are scheduled to play all three of their Group G matches in the United States.

“It is certain now that we will go to Mexico. The team is preparing,” Taj said.

Iran’s participation in the World Cup had been uncertain for months, with a backdrop of the Middle East war triggered by the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran on 28 February.

The team will open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June before facing Belgium in the same city and Egypt in Seattle later in the group stage.

On Thursday, Taj said he was “not aware of the situation regarding Sardar Azmoun,” referring to Iran’s star striker, who was omitted from the initial squad list drawn up by the team’s manager.

Azmoun, who has scored 57 goals for Iran and previously played for Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma, had previously voiced support for recent anti-government protests.

He also faced criticism in Iranian state media, including accusations of treason after a photograph published in March showed him alongside the ruler of Dubai, where he currently plays and resides.

On Monday, an Iranian vice president called for Azmoun to be reinstated to the national team.

In a recent Instagram post, Azmoun said he had once rejected “a very large financial offer from another country” and described himself as “a son of Iran”.

– © AFP 2026