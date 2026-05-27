Australian Open champion Rybakina crashes out in Roland Garros upset

AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPION Elena Rybakina crashed out in the biggest upset so far at Roland Garros.

The second seed looked to be heading for a routine win when she took the opening set against Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva in the second round on a sweltering Court Suzanne Lenglen.

But Rybakina began to find life a lot more difficult and Starodubtseva, ranked 55 and in good form, won nine of the next 10 games to lead 3-0 in the decider.

The Kazakh player’s errors were far outpacing her winners as she toiled in the heat and, although she recovered to force a tie-break, Starodubtseva completed the biggest win of her career with a 3-6 6-1 7-6 (10/4) success.

It is Rybakina’s earliest grand slam exit since a second-round loss at the US Open in 2024, with an eventual tally of 71 unforced errors telling its own story.

Four-time champion Iga Swiatek comfortably avoided the same fate, easing into round three with a 6-2 6-3 win over young Czech Sara Bejlek.

Advertisement

The Pole has had a difficult season so far but appears to be heading in the right direction under new coach Francisco Roig, even if she was not entirely happy with her performance.

“Sometimes I had some moments where the mistakes happened but, at the end, I feel like I was the one that had control over the game, and it was up to me if I’m going to finish this points or make a mistake,” she said.

“In important moments I was focused and patient enough to play solid.”

Swiatek will also be relieved not to have to face Jelena Ostapenko, against whom she has a 0-6 record, next after the Latvian lost to another Pole, Magda Linette.

In-form seventh seed Elina Svitolina had a much easier time of it after her first-round struggles, beating Kaitlin Quevedo 6-0 6-4.

Meanwhile, cramp-stricken Jakub Mensik collapsed on court in distressing scenes after winning his second-round match.

4 hours and 41 minutes 🔥



Jakub Menšík survives a brutal five-set battle against Mariano Navone before cramping during the celebration 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/I4yQqVVtJr — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 27, 2026

An unseasonal heatwave in Paris has made conditions tough for players during the first four days at Roland Garros and 26th seed Mensik was left in real trouble after battling to a 6-3 2-6 6-4 1-6 7-6 (13/11) victory over Mariano Navone in an epic four hours and 41 minutes.

Mensik was clearly cramping in his legs before serving the final point but managed to hit a final forehand winner before dropping to the clay.

The 20-year-old Czech, who was the last man to beat world number one Jannik Sinner in Doha in February, then lay on the court for several minutes, unable to get up.

He was attended to by medical staff, who placed ice towels around his neck and chest and an ice pack on his forehead before eventually helping him to his feet.

Mensik walked off court but had only taken a few steps back towards the locker room when he again looked close to collapse and he was placed in a wheelchair.

Temperatures have been in the mid-30s all week and Roland Garros’ outside courts in particular offer virtually no shade.

Former finalist Casper Ruud felt he was approaching heatstroke during his first-round match on Monday against Roman Safiullin.

The Norwegian eventually managed to recover and reach the second round, but he said afterwards: “I felt at times really dizzy and just really tired and walking around like a zombie almost.”

Temperatures are not expected to cool in Paris until Sunday, with some rain forecast in the second week.