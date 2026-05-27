Scott Hansen to succeed Rob Penney as Crusaders head coach

THE CANTERBURY CRUSADERS said Wednesday they had hired former All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen as their new head coach for 2027, replacing former Munster boss Rob Penney.

Penney, who was in charge at Munster from 2012-14, will have led the Crusaders for three seasons, winning the Super Rugby title in 2025 – the team’s eighth title in nine years.

He will continue coaching the Crusaders through the 2026 Super Rugby playoffs before departing the team.

“It’s been an honour of a lifetime to be the head coach of the Crusaders, but the time is right for me to step away from the role after three seasons,” Penney said.

Hansen is a former Crusaders player, featuring in their first season in 1996, and was assistant coach from 2020-2023.

He then stepped up to the All Blacks in 2024, alongside former Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

When Robertson was fired by the All Blacks in January, Hansen was soon to follow as new coach Dave Rennie selected his own coaching staff.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said Hansen would set “high standards” and praised his “deep understanding of the game”.

Hansen said he was thankful for the opportunity.

“I was born in Christchurch, raised in Lyttelton, and I’m Crusader number 25,” Hansen said.

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“This is my home and I’m very proud to be given the opportunity to serve the Crusaders and the people of this region again.”

Barrett out

Meanwhile, New Zealand rugby captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out for up to five months because of a back injury that will require surgery, meaning he will miss the four-Test tour of South Africa – and the Home Nations Championship Test against Ireland in July.

Penney told reporters in Christchurch that 88-Test veteran Barrett would have to go under the knife this week.

“He has tried every non-invasive trick you could do to get right and it just hasn’t come off, so he’ll be in the operating theatre by the end of the week,” Penney said Wednesday.

Barrett took a sabbatical earlier this year to overcome persistent lower leg injuries,

He planned to return to playing in April before being “frustrated” by his back flaring up.

“He was in great shape, he had a great break, and he’d come back very excited,” Penney said.

“He’s got his head around it now. It’s a pretty special trip to South Africa that he’s going to miss and some other bits and pieces.

“Ultimately, he’s just got to get himself right.”

Barrett will miss home Nations Championship Tests against France, Italy and Ireland in July.

New Zealand then depart for an eight-match tour of South Africa in August and September, including four Tests against the world champion Springboks.

Barrett’s future role with the All Blacks was already in question after Scott Robertson was fired as head coach in January.

The 32-year-old took on the captaincy when Robertson was appointed in 2024, but his performances for New Zealand earned plenty of criticism.

With Dave Rennie named as New Zealand’s head coach in March, many former players said not only was Barrett’s captaincy under threat but also his place as a starting lock.

Flanker Ardie Savea, hooker Codie Taylor, and Barrett’s brother and centre Jordie have been touted as captaincy candidates.

Rennie said this month he had called upon former players and an NBA star to advise on the captaincy decision.

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking to last year’s leaders,” Rennie said.

Captaincy

“We had a two-hour catch-up with those guys and invited people like Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, Keven Mealamu and actually (New Zealand NBA star) Steven Adams, and they spoke about their views around leadership.

“There will be a lot of talk about captaincy but the ability to grow the leadership within the group is paramount for us.”

Rennie will name his first All Blacks squad for the Nations Championship Tests on 22 June, leaving the new coach with just over a year to prepare for the next World Cup in Australia.

The Crusaders will also be without All Blacks wing Will Jordan, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Super Rugby season with a calf injury though he should be fit for the July Tests.