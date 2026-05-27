Fragmented friendly window provides challenges and opportunities for Ireland

IN AN INTERVIEW with the Sunday Business Post at the weekend, FAI chief executive David Courell insisted that the dark days of Irish football were “without doubt” over.

He was speaking about scandals that have dogged the association, and also pointed to the 163 governance changes that were required as part of the government’s memorandum of understanding for a financial bailout as proof this is an organisation getting its act together.

“Quite frankly, it was the biggest transformation programme that Irish sport has ever seen,” Courell said.

In that spirit, the Republic of Ireland squad for the two upcoming friendlies in this international window will also undergo quite a transformation.

For Qatar and Canada, these games serve as vital preparation for the World Cup. For Ireland, they’re a reminder of the pain of Prague, captain Nathan Collins admitting on Tuesday that some of “the frustration and the hurt” was a talking point among players when they joined up.

“We’re committed to honouring our commitments while still having ambition for growth and development,” Courell said in that Business Post interview at the weekend.

Again, that could so easily describe the team’s stance regarding the games in Dublin on Thursday and in Montreal next week.

For all the upheaval to come, Troy Parrott provided a fitness boost by taking part in training with the rest of the squad following an earlier assessment of a rib injury on Tuesday.

The FAI will be hoping his presence in the starting XI entices enough of their season ticket holders (circa 25,000) to turn up for a crowd over the 30,000 mark that some in the association are hoping for.

Instead of Heimir Hallgrímsson being able to bring together the core of a squad that came so close to World Cup qualification, the manager will instead need to make sure the changes in personnel do not lead to a fractured and disjointed window.

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Seamus Coleman’s presence should make certain that that’s not the case, at least.

Caoimhín Kelleher will play against Qatar, managed by experienced boss Julen Lopetegui, on Thursday before being allowed to withdraw and enjoy his summer.

The same arrangement is in place for Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby, while Lincoln City’s Jack Moylan was not due to be involved in this window but was called up after the likes of Middlesbrough pair Alan Browne and Alex Gilbert were ruled out with injury.

Southampton duo Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning “have also been forced to withdraw”, according to the FAI.

Moylan became the first Ireland player in 39 years to score a hat-trick on his debut when he starred against Grenada at the end of the training camp in Spain earlier this month, but the Dubliner won’t travel to Canada next week.

Charlton Athletic’s Conor Coventry and Bohemians captain Dawson Devoy will link up for that fixture across the Atlantic, while Jamie McGrath of Hibernian and St Mirren’s Killian Phillips are two more beneficiaries of some of the drop-outs with inclusion for both games.

There is an understandable level of flexibility on the Ireland manager’s part given the lengthy season his players have faced at club level. Extending it further without the carrot of the World Cup feels like an unnecessary stick to beat anybody with, especially given the Nations League campaign to come later this year.

Hibs striker Owen Elding could be available for a portion of that and has linked up this week purely for training purposes. That eye on the long-term is important and also extends to the likes of Benfica’s Jaden Umeh.

The 18-year-old Cork native had been named in that training camp squad only for his club to insist he remain with the club’s U19s in their bid to qualify for the Uefa Youth League.

“That was their decision and I respect that,” Umeh said of his club.

He has been in Portugal since August 2024 when he left Cork City at the age of 16. He explains how being presented with a pathway plan to the first-team helped seal the deal when other clubs were also interested.

José Mourinho is set to leave Benfica for Real Madrid, a blow to Umeh as he already came on the veteran manager’s radar when he was promoted to train with the first team last season.

“I like 1v1s, I’m quick, or that’s what people say anyway, I like to do skills, I win my aerial duels, I like goals, assists, just a modern day winger,” Umeh says.

“I’d say I’d take it (a senior debut) in my stride. Ever since a young age I’ve been playing years up, that’s just how I was, how I was raised up by my mam and Cork City. I think it’s just another step up in my life.”

Umeh is not even the only Ringhamon Rangers graduate in this squad. He grew up staring at Kelleher’s Liverpool and Ireland jerseys around the clubhouse so finds it slightly surreal to be rubbing shoulders with a childhood inspiration.

“It’s just a great honour to be playing with him. He’s a Ringmahon legend at this point. Every kid wants to be like him. To be here training with him is something special.”

Umeh played half a season of first-team football for Cork City in the First Division before joining Benfica’s youth set-up and could make his Ireland debut on Thursday in the Aviva Stadium, a venue he has yet to visit.

Exposure to training with Mourinho has also helped him to “know the challenges and the type of aggression and physicality that first-team [players] have”, and Umeh explains how his former U17 captain, Rory Finneran, put him at ease with what to expect after the midfielder linked up earlier in the month.

This feels like a natural progression for Umeh, who only turned 18 in March and has one year left on his Benfica contract.

Like his brother, Franco, he has represented his country throughout the underage levels, and the prospect of them lining out on each wing together is a beautiful prospect for the family.

Franco (20) joined Portsmouth on a four-year contract from Crystal Palace last summer but missed a hefty chunk of the Championship club’s season with a hamstring injury.

“It is about picking up where you left off, being a better player than you were before the injury, just gives you motivation, honestly,” Jaden said.

“We always had Ireland jerseys growing up with our names on the back. I had a J but [Franco had] just Umeh because he’s the older brother, he deserves it! It’s definitely something special. We still dream about it. It’s possible.

“Anything is possible at this time. That’s definitely one of our dreams. It’s a dream for our family as well. I’d love to see my mum see that and my dad. It would be something special.”