'We're looking at everything' - Leinster dig into Champions Cup final loss

ON TUESDAY MORNING, Leinster got stuck into the painful process of reviewing their Champions Cup final loss to Bordeaux.

Everyone knew it had to be done, but it was difficult as they pored over the details that left them trailing by a record 35-7 scoreline at half-time in Bilbao.

On Saturday evening at the San Mamés Stadium, it was difficult for Leinster’s players to make sense of it all. They went into the game with high hopes and feeling as though their preparation had been ideal.

But they were blown away by a Bordeaux blitz of scores in the opening 40 minutes.

They flew home to Dublin that night, then most of the squad gathered on Sunday to have a few drinks. Monday was a day off, then they returned to Leinster’s training centre in UCD this morning to get stuck into the review.

“We just had to go through that first half especially, showing how we actually absorbed a lot of pressure at the start of the game and scored the first points, which we did really well to do,” said assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal.

“And then it was crazy from minute eight to 26. We had 40 seconds of possession or something. So how did we get ourselves in that situation?

“There was obviously some set-piece stuff. I thought we had a couple of defensive sets which ended up with them getting the bounce of the ball and then scoring. We had opportunities lineout-wise, and then obviously we had the scrum right on their line which we didn’t capitalise on.

“I think if we got that, 21-14, it just feels a different first half and then to give away two more before half-time was, yeah, it was difficult.

“But then we were still trying to be really positive at half time, and I think you look back now and say we had 10 entries into the 22. We had to be a lot more efficient, a lot more accurate, and then we could have applied pressure, and then you don’t know what would have happened.

“But it was difficult post half-time, once you’ve given up that much of the lead.”

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Yoram Moefana scores Bordeaux's fifth try. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

That first half is what will linger in the memory. Leinster had plenty of possession in the second half and made some headway, but the game was pretty much done, given the big Bordeaux lead.

Watching on, the sense was of a big gap between the teams. That impression isn’t something Bleyendaal disagreed with.

“In a way, it looked like they were a little more dominant in the collisions,” said the attack specialist. “If you brought it down into a tight camera view, they were winning a lot of collisions, they were carrying well, they were finishing forward.

“We had the same opportunities and I don’t think we were as dominant across the board. And I think it’s just our movement and our energy… we just weren’t firing, which made things difficult.

“At the same time, I thought some of our passages of attack when we went from our own 30 metres, 40 metres out, and we got all the way to the 22 often, but again then a little wasteful once we’re in the 22.

“So there were good passages from us. It was just… they just hit you – bang, bang, bang – and three tries ahead.”

The weather was oppressively hot in Bilbao, but it’s not an excuse that Leinster have reached for.

Instead, they’re asking themselves why they lacked the energy required to be competitive in a Champions Cup final.

“That’s a difficult one, isn’t it?” said Bleyendaal.

“It could be individuals, it could be as a team, it’s preparation. We’re looking at everything and I think we’re still going to be looking at things, not just today.

“We obviously have another match to prepare for but at the same time, we will revisit this game throughout the week. If it was that easy, you could address it but I’m not sure it is.”

Leinster returned to training on Tuesday. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster are now only three days out from a URC quarter-final against the Lions of South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

They will be firm favourites on home soil, of course, but Leo Cullen’s men must shake off their disappointment and get the job done.

“You’ve got to take the difficult learnings today, and you’re trying to tease out the feelings, the emotions,” said Bleyendaal.

“You’re trying to get awareness of what actually happened in the game. Why were we off? We’re trying to find solutions. But then you have a quick snack and a coffee and then bang, we’re onto the Lions.

“We’re trying to prep with a new plan and have a new challenge, also kind of carrying that baggage probably for the rest of today [Tuesday] and then hopefully tomorrow, where I don’t think you’re going to be over it.”

Unsurprisingly, Bleyendaal indicated that everyone involved in Bilbao is desperate to get back onto the pitch this Saturday.

“I would say all the lads would want to play again.

“I feel there’s a bit of that and, as a coaching staff, it’s do we need to add freshness or extra juice in certain positions? We’re expecting a big physical challenge from the Lions and I think a lot of the guys that played would want to back up.

“We have to decide if that’s best for the team, or do we rotate? You know, bench for starters, and do we get new guys in from outside? We do have a pretty fit and healthy squad at the moment, which might allow us to do that.

“But we’ll see. There’s a lot of guys that would want to get back out there straight away.”