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Leinster's Paddy McCarthy pictured after the match with Union Bordeaux-Begles. James Crombie/INPHO
Update

Leinster duo return, McCarthy out for season

Joshua Kenny and Brian Deeny are available again.
2.29pm, 26 May 2026
3

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Paddy McCarthy has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old only returned from a foot injury for the Champions Cup final with Union Bordeaux-Begles last weekend.

However, an injury sustained to the other foot during that game means the prop will miss the rest of the campaign.

In better news, after returning to full training, Joshua Kenny and Brian Deeny are both available for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final clash with Fidelity SecureDrive Lions at Aviva Stadium (kick-off: 8pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Meanwhile, there are no further updates on Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, Will Connors, Hugh Cooney, RG Snyman and Charlie Tector.

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