FAI set to confirm new deals for Republic of Ireland coaches John O'Shea and Paddy McCarthy

THE FAI ARE on the verge of finalising Heimir Hallgrímsson’s coaching staff ahead of the Uefa Nations League campaign and the build up to Euro 2028.

Assistant head coach John O’Shea and assistant coach Paddy McCarthy are set to sign up to continue with the Republic of Ireland following negotiations over the last couple of months.

The 42 understands that the contracts for the duo will be completed over the course of this international camp for the senior men’s team.

Ireland face Qatar in Dublin on Thursday before facing Canada in Montreal on 6 June.

Hallgrímsson announced before March’s World Cup play-off that he had signed fresh terms that keep him at the helm until the end of the Euro 2028 campaign.

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O’Shea stated at the end of last month that he was “nearly there” with agreeing his deal while it’s now understood that McCarthy has also committed his immediate future to the cause.

The Dubliner is currently on duty with Crystal Palace, where he has shared coaching duties since coming on board with the international set-up, ahead of Wednesday’s Uefa Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

McCarthy will then link up with Ireland for the game with Qatar on Thursday, and confirmation of the agreement will likely be imminent.

The working arrangement is understood to follow along similar lines to how the trio have operated since their appointments in July 2024, and also the years previously under Stephen Kenny.

Hallgrímsson and O’Shea will remain full-time staff of the FAI with McCarthy’s contract covering each of the international windows.

Ireland’s Nations Leagu campaign begins away to Kosovo on 24 September and ends against the same opposition on 17 November.

McCarthy’s club future remains uncertain as Palace boss Oliver Glasner will depart the Premier League side after Wednesday’s Conference League final.

FAI director of football John Martin accepted earlier this month that keeping hold of McCarthy on a long-term basis may prove difficult.

“Paddy will be part of our team until the point that someone takes him away from us.

“The focus is on Palace at the moment and getting that over the line. But I have had some long, great conversations with Paddy, and we will hold on to Paddy until the day that we can’t.

“We’ll sit down properly at the end of Palace’s season, as I appreciate he has a lot on there. He’s huge for us.”