Jim McGuinness and David Clifford to avoid suspensions

THERE WILL BE no further suspensions in the aftermath of last weekend’s clash between Kerry and Donegal, The 42 understands.

Both sides are expected to be hit with fines for the half-time melee and for their late return from the dressing rooms for the second-half.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness will be relieved by the decision after GAA+ pictures showed him laying hands on Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor.

There had been speculation in recent days that this may have been deemed as a Category Iva.2 offence, which details, ‘Any type of physical interference with an Opposing Player or Team Official.’

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The minimum punishment for the offence is a 12-week suspension which includes all codes, and a ban from managing, acting as a selector and even attending training.

In recent times, Dublin manager Ger Brennan fell foul of the same offence, when he became physically involved with Galway’s strength and conditioning coach Cian Breathnach McGinn and was handed a 12-week suspension.

Kerry superstar David Clifford is also set to avoid any retrospective action after a flashpoint with Caolan McGonagle.

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