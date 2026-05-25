Jack Crowley ruled out of Munster's URC quarter-final in Pretoria

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN dealt a significant blow ahead of their URC quarter-final away to the Bulls in Pretoria, South Africa, this Saturday with out-half Jack Crowley ruled out of the fixture due to his ongoing leg issue.

The Ireland 10 sustained the neural injury during a warm-up against Ulster a month ago today and has not since featured for Munster, withdrawing from his starting role against the Lions in the southern province’s final regular-season game two weekends ago.

Munster on Monday confirmed that Crowley will not be fit to face the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, with JJ Hanrahan expected to continue as starting out-half for Clayton McMillan’s side.

Captain Tadhg Beirne, his fellow locks Edwin Edogbo and Jean Kleyn, loosehead prop Michael Milne, tighthead Oli Jager, centre Tom Farrell and wing Calvin Nash will all also miss Saturday afternoon’s fixture at altitude.

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However, lock Fineen Wycherley and centre Alex Nankivell have returned to full training having missed the victory over the Lions on 16 May.

Munster will depart for South Africa on Tuesday and arrive on Wednesday afternoon, with kick-off on Saturday taking place at midday Irish time.