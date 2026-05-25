South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe returns to Stormers from Japan

SOUTH AFRICA WING Cheslin Kolbe has re-signed for his first club Stormers, nine years after leaving the Cape Town-based club.

Stormers did not reveal the length of Kolbe’s contract but said he was part of their Project 2029.

“Cape Town and this team have played such a big role in my life and career,” said Kolbe, 32, who grew up in the town.

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“When I left, it was always with the hope that one day I would come back home and represent this team again.

“To have that opportunity now means a huge amount to my family and I.”

Kolbe left in 2017 to join Toulouse in France before moving to their Top 14 rivals Toulon in 2021.

After two years there he moved to Japan to join Tokyo Sungoliath.

Staunch

He is a two-time World Cup winner with the Springboks and also won the Top 14 twice, the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup during his time in Europe.

“Cheslin is a son of this community and has remained a staunch Stormers fan his whole life,” director of rugby John Dobson said in Monday’s press release on the franchise’s website.

“He gives such hope and inspiration to our fans, so to have him back in our club colours is huge.

“As a player, he can do things on the field that nobody else can.”

Kolbe will play alongside fellow Springboks Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as South Africa build towards defending their world title next year in Australia.