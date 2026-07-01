'Without any warning' - Vitor Pereira says he has been sacked by Nottingham Forest

VITOR PEREIRA SAID he was taken by “complete surprise and without any warning” after confirming Wednesday he had been let go as head coach of Nottingham Forest with immediate effect.

Pereira signed an 18-month contract at the City Ground in February. He guided Forest to Premier League survival and the semi-finals of the Europa League.

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There was a break clause in his contract for June, and it is understood Forest informed the Portuguese boss they wanted to go in a different direction.

British media reports have suggested Oliver Glasner is poised to take over at the City Ground following his departure from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

“Today marks the end of my journey as head coach of Nottingham Forest,” said Pereira in a statement. “I want to say a sincere thank you to everyone connected with this incredible football club.

“Although this decision came as a complete surprise to me and without any warning, I fully respect the club’s right to make the decisions it believes are best for its future.”

– © AFP 2026