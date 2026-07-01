Bath confirm appointment of Mike Prendergast as attack coach

BATH HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of Mike Prendergast as their new attack coach.

The former Munster coach had been widely expected to join Johann van Graan’s side when his departure from the province was announced back in February.

“I am really looking forward to joining a prestigious club like Bath and excited about getting stuck in,” Prendergast said.

During his playing career, Prendergast represented Munster 39 times before spending time with French side CS Bourgoin-Jallieu and Gloucester Rugby.

The Limerick man had another short spell with Munster and finished his playing days at Chambéry.

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Prendergast then spent over a decade coaching in France, working with Grenoble FCG, Oyonnax Rugby, Stade Français and Racing 92.

Prendergast was named on Graham Rowntree’s Munster coaching ticket in 2022, and spent four years working with his home province.

Last month, Munster announced Jared Payne as Prendergast’s replacement, after Roger Randle controversial move to Thomond Park was cancelled.

This season, Bath reached the semi-finals of the Prem, losing to Exeter Chiefs. In the Champions Cup, Van Graan’s side exited at the semi-finals at the hands of eventual winners Bordeaux.