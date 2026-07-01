Kane double rescues England against DR Congo to book World Cup last-16 spot

England 2

DR Congo 1

HARRY KANE’S BRACE saved England from World Cup humiliation as Thomas Tuchel’s men survived an almighty scare against the Democratic Republic of Congo to set up a mouth-watering clash with co-hosts Mexico.

A decade on from the embarrassing Euros exit to Iceland, history threatened to repeat itself as Brian Cipenga’s early strike meant they faced the prospect of falling at the first knockout hurdle to unfancied opposition.

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Is a shock on the cards in Atlanta?



Brian Cipenga with a fantastic near-post finish to put DR Congo ahead after a looping cross from Chancel Mbemba



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England stumbled for large periods and struggled to beat inspired DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, but Tuchel’s side kept their cool – and at times rode their luck – as Kane’s second-half double completed a 2-1 comeback win in the round of 32.

This was the first time they had won a World Cup match after conceding first since the 1966 final and Wednesday’s rocky display raises huge questions as to whether they can make it past Mexico, never mind reach the final.

DR Congo, playing in the first ever knockout match on this stage, all too easily exposed England’s defence and Yoane Wissa hit the goal frame towards the end of a half when Kane felt he was wrongly denied a penalty.

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Anthony Gordon's cross finds Harry Kane whose header is too powerful for Lionel Mpasi to keep out



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Tension and audible frustration grew as the second half wore on, only for substitute Anthony Gordon to twice set up his captain to secure a comeback win and last-16 date with Mexico at the Azteca.

Tuchel repeatedly talked up the threat posed by DR Congo, but his careless players failed to heed that warning at the majestic Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

England’s centre-backs were pulled out of position inside seven minutes and Djed Spence, the third player to start at right-back in four matches, failed to cut out Chancel Mbemba’s cross.

Cipenga continued to confidently slam a low shot past Jordan Pickford at his near post, sparking wild celebrations as DR Congo substitutes poured onto the pitch.

England looked paralysed by fear as their play lacked attacking guile and defensive coherency.

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Harry Kane and England are not to be denied as the Bayern Munich man creates some space for himself before unleashing a world class finish beyond Mpasi



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Jude Bellingham was as frustrated as anyone and got booked for a clumsy challenge, with injured Reece James having a word with him during the hydration break.

England returned with the handbrake off as Noni Madueke saw a penalty appeal ignored and Ezri Konsa directed narrowly wide before a thumping Bellingham header was stopped by Mpasi’s firm hand.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocked a Marcus Rashford strike on the line and Noah Sadiki survived a handball appeal, yet for all the attacking intent Tuchel’s side remained unsteady at the back.

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Those issues were laid bare in the 42nd minute when Wissa caught the centre-backs napping and met Wan-Bissaka’s deflected cross with a close-range touch onto the near post.

An England penalty looked like it would follow that let-off after Mpasi caught Kane, but the referee and VAR disagreed to the astonishment of the England fans.

DR Congo’s exceptional goalkeeper brilliantly denied Bellingham and Kane before the break, with Rashford firing into the side netting when play resumed.

Mpasi somehow stopped Bellingham’s deflected cross creeping in and Gordon was introduced to loud cheers along with Bukayo Saka as Rashford and Madueke made way.

Tuchel passionately drilled his team during the second half break and the 75th minute finally brought the leveller.

Gordon lifted over a cross from the left and Kane’s header just had too much for Mpasi, setting up a box office conclusion.

Elliot Anderson curled just onto the roof of the net, DR Congo survived some penalty-box pinball and Bellingham was stopped, before the 86th minute brought English joy.

Kane received the ball on the edge of the box and smartly made space to unleash a fierce drive into the roof of the net.