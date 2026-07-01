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Katie Taylor pictured in Croke Park. Inpho
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'Conversations are happening' - Katie Taylor's Croke Park fight could be on free-to-air TV

The fight will be shown on DAZN.
5.48pm, 1 Jul 2026

BOXING PROMOTER EDDIE Hearn has said “conversations are happening” regarding the possibility of providing free-to-air TV coverage for Katie Taylor’s Croke Park swansong.

Taylor will take on the undefeated French fighter Flora Pili at GAA headquarters on Saturday, 5 September where the Bray native will conclude a legendary sporting career. 

She will bid to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world by defending her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles and re-adding the recently vacated WBC title against the mandatory challenger [12-0, 2KOs].

DAZN will be the primary broadcaster for the fight, but Hearn says the event could also be shown on free-to-air television.

“Those conversations are happening,” Hearn told Off The Ball today.

“You’ve got to marry that with… DAZN are paying a lot of money to make it possible, but also, we want to make sure as many people as possible see it. And they’re open to that as well.

“Those conversations are ongoing, and I wouldn’t be surprised as well, if there was an additional broadcaster on 5 September.”

The light-welterweight world champion is the first boxer to headline a prizefight at the 82,300-capacity home of Gaelic games since Muhammad Ali defeated Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972.

Taylor’s highly anticipated final bout sold out in just half an hour last month.

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