Séamus Power withdraws due to injury after John Deere Classic first round

SÉAMUS POWER HAS withdrawn after the first round of the John Deere Classic, citing a back injury.

The Waterford golfer endured three consecutive double bogeys down the stretch at TPC Deere Run in Illinois as he played through the pain.

He took penalty drops at 15 and 16 after pulling his tee shots wide left. He got a free drop after doing the same at 17, but had to chip out sideways. Each time, he couldn’t get up and down from off the green, although he dug out a fine 100-yard approach to save par at the last.

It had been a much brighter opening for Power, tidying up a seven-foot birdie putt at the first and nailing a 12-footer at the eighth.

He turned in two-under before dunking his approach shot in the water at 10 for his first of three penalty drops. The 39-year-old left with a bogey six and lost another shot at the next before that excruciating finish left him on six-over.

Seamus Power WD after the first round of the John Deere Classic with a back injury. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 2, 2026

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Lucas Glover, the 2021 champion, and fellow American Zac Blair held the clubhouse lead on eight under in the $8.8 million (€7.7m) event.

You can follow the John Deere Classic leaderboard here

Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington closed with back-to-back birdies for a one-under 69 to start the US Senior Open at Scioto Country Club in Ohio.

That left him two behind Charlie Wi’s early clubhouse lead.

Darren Clarke fell to a one-over 71, while Ballymena native Chris Devlin got off to a fast start to reach two-under after six holes.

You can follow the US Senior Open leaderboard here

Elsewhere, Anna Foster is three shots off the lead after the first round of the Hulencourt Open in Belgium.

The Dubliner registered four birdies and three bogeys in the Ladies European Tour event en route to a one-under 71, which leaves her in a tie for 16th.

Sara Byrne is three over, Áine Donegan five over, and Olivia Mehaffey six over.