More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO
And they’re gone

Katie Taylor's Croke Park fight sells out in half an hour of general sale

Over 40,000 tickets had been purchased on pre-sale on Wednesday.
8.59pm, 12 Jun 2026
5

KATIE TAYLOR’S CROKE Park swansong against Flora Pili has sold out. 

Tickets went on general sale for the Saturday, 5 September fight at 9am on Friday, and were snapped up within half an hour. 

Over 40,000 tickets had been purchased on pre-sale on Wednesday. Promoter Eddie Hearn then called the demand “incredible” as he anticipated a quick sell-out on Friday.

Tickets were announced as starting from €38.70 in the Cusack, Davin, and Hogan Stands, with family ticket packages (seated in a non-alcohol area in the stadium) priced at €125.50.

Pitchside prices ranged from €106.25 to €1,505.50, with all tickets via Ticketmaster subject to a max service charge of €10.50.

Taylor is the first boxer to headline a prizefight at the 82,300-capacity home of Gaelic games since Muhammad Ali defeated Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972.

The Bray woman will bid to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world by defending her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles and re-adding the recently vacated WBC title.

Pili [12-0, 2KOs] is the mandatory challenger for Taylor’s IBF light-welterweight crown and the no.1 contender for the WBC belt.

- With reporting from Stephen Barry

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie