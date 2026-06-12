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Katie Taylor's Croke Park fight sells out in half an hour of general sale
KATIE TAYLOR’S CROKE Park swansong against Flora Pili has sold out.
Tickets went on general sale for the Saturday, 5 September fight at 9am on Friday, and were snapped up within half an hour.
Over 40,000 tickets had been purchased on pre-sale on Wednesday. Promoter Eddie Hearn then called the demand “incredible” as he anticipated a quick sell-out on Friday.
Tickets were announced as starting from €38.70 in the Cusack, Davin, and Hogan Stands, with family ticket packages (seated in a non-alcohol area in the stadium) priced at €125.50.
Pitchside prices ranged from €106.25 to €1,505.50, with all tickets via Ticketmaster subject to a max service charge of €10.50.
Taylor is the first boxer to headline a prizefight at the 82,300-capacity home of Gaelic games since Muhammad Ali defeated Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972.
The Bray woman will bid to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world by defending her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles and re-adding the recently vacated WBC title.
Pili [12-0, 2KOs] is the mandatory challenger for Taylor’s IBF light-welterweight crown and the no.1 contender for the WBC belt.
- With reporting from Stephen Barry
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And they’re gone Boxing Croke Park Flora Pili Katie Taylor