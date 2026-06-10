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Katie Taylor greeting the Leinster SHC final crowd at Croke Park. James Crombie/INPHO
Croke Park

'Incredible' demand sees over 40,000 Katie Taylor tickets snapped up on pre-sale

The light-welterweight world champion is the first boxer to headline a prizefight at the 82,300-capacity home of Gaelic games since Muhammad Ali defeated Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972.
3.28pm, 10 Jun 2026
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OVER 40,000 TICKETS have been purchased on pre-sale for Katie Taylor’s Croke Park swansong against Flora Pili.

Tickets for the Saturday, 5 September event were made available to Matchroom Boxing Fight Pass members, Lidl Plus App customers, and Croke Park residents today ahead of Friday’s general sale.

Promoter Eddie Hearn called the demand “incredible” as he anticipated a quick sell-out on Friday.

“INCREDIBLE! Over 40,000 sold today on PRE-SALE alone!” Hearn wrote on Instagram. “Expecting a complete sell out on general sale this Friday.

“What a night this is going to be. Ireland stand up.”

Tickets were announced as starting from €38.70 in the Cusack, Davin, and Hogan Stands, with family ticket packages (seated in a non-alcohol area in the stadium) priced at €125.50.

Pitchside prices ranged from €106.25 to €1,505.50, with all tickets via Ticketmaster subject to a max service charge of €10.50.

The light-welterweight world champion from Bray is the first boxer to headline a prizefight at the 82,300-capacity home of Gaelic games since Muhammad Ali defeated Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972.

She will bid to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world by defending her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles and re-adding the recently vacated WBC title.

Pili [12-0, 2KOs] is the mandatory challenger for Taylor’s IBF light-welterweight crown and the no.1 contender for the WBC belt.

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