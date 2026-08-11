JAMES MCCLEAN TURNED up for Derry City’s open training session this morning amid reports that his time at the club is coming to an end.
‘Clearly’ was the response of the Irish centurion when asked by members of the media if he was still a Derry player.
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Presseye / Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Presseye / Jonathan Porter/INPHO / Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Following the session, McClean signed autographs and took photographs with young City supporters.
Presseye / Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Presseye / Jonathan Porter/INPHO / Jonathan Porter/INPHO
In June, the 37-year-old expressed frustration with how his hometown return was developing.
“Family [are] enjoying being home – probably not so much myself, if I’m being honest,” McClean said during a punditry appearance on RTÉ.
“You have a lot of conversations on the phone, and then you come home and you quickly realise that what you hear on the phone is not what you see in reality.”
On Friday night, McClean posted a picture on social media which suggested he was watching his former club Wrexham play Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on TV, when Derry City were set to take on Sligo Rovers in a home league game.
“If you watch the games, the lads aren’t losing these games based on lack of effort. So clearly there is an issue somewhere,” McClean posted on Instagram last month, a comment which was viewed by many as public criticism of his then-manager Tiernan Lynch.
“Given I am around it every day and have the CV to give my opinion, I think I’ll give it whether anyone likes it or not.
“If you don’t like it, then you’ll excuse me for not caring about your opinion, given that 99.9% that have a lot to say have never played a professional game in their lives,” McClean said.
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James McClean attends Derry City training despite exit reports
JAMES MCCLEAN TURNED up for Derry City’s open training session this morning amid reports that his time at the club is coming to an end.
‘Clearly’ was the response of the Irish centurion when asked by members of the media if he was still a Derry player.
Presseye / Jonathan Porter/INPHO Presseye / Jonathan Porter/INPHO / Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Following the session, McClean signed autographs and took photographs with young City supporters.
Presseye / Jonathan Porter/INPHO Presseye / Jonathan Porter/INPHO / Jonathan Porter/INPHO
In June, the 37-year-old expressed frustration with how his hometown return was developing.
“Family [are] enjoying being home – probably not so much myself, if I’m being honest,” McClean said during a punditry appearance on RTÉ.
“You have a lot of conversations on the phone, and then you come home and you quickly realise that what you hear on the phone is not what you see in reality.”
On Friday night, McClean posted a picture on social media which suggested he was watching his former club Wrexham play Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on TV, when Derry City were set to take on Sligo Rovers in a home league game.
“If you watch the games, the lads aren’t losing these games based on lack of effort. So clearly there is an issue somewhere,” McClean posted on Instagram last month, a comment which was viewed by many as public criticism of his then-manager Tiernan Lynch.
“Given I am around it every day and have the CV to give my opinion, I think I’ll give it whether anyone likes it or not.
“If you don’t like it, then you’ll excuse me for not caring about your opinion, given that 99.9% that have a lot to say have never played a professional game in their lives,” McClean said.
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Derry City Football James McClean League of Ireland tiernan lynch