Dundalk strike late to deny Sligo Rovers first league win under Purse

Sligo Rovers 1

Dundalk 1

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

A 90TH MINUTE Ronan Teahan strike denied Sligo Rovers a first league win under Darren Purse at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

The Bit O’Red went ahead early in the second half through Kaiyne Woolery, but Dundalk pulled it back level at the death, and easily could have nabbed all three points later.

The already-relegated Sligo Rovers were playing for pride, although manager Darren Purse remarked in the build-up that his players were playing for contracts next season.

Dundalk knew Europe was impossible, but Ciarán Kilduff’s side could still finish fourth and so are keen to finish as high as possible.

In a tame first half, it was Dundalk who completely dominated. Although, the sides went in level at the break in a game that had all the hallmarks of an end of season game.

Dundalk saw corner after corner cleared by the Sligo defence, and the hosts probably had the best chance of the opening half through Woolery on the counter, but the former Tranmere striker opted to shoot instead of square to Cian Kavanagh who was unmarked in the Dundalk box.

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Kilduff’s side continued to dominate, and almost found the net before the break, but Gareth McElroy cleared it off the line just in time.

The home side started the second half with more urgency and went ahead within a minute when Woolery headed in from Sean Stewart’s deep cross.

And Sligo made it difficult for Dundalk, who had plenty of possession but couldn’t really trouble Liam Hughes.

Until the 90th minute when Teahan’s shot crept in under Hughes from close range after great work from Declan McDaid.

And the visitors could have come away with all three points, but Harry Groome couldn’t get his shot around Liam Hughes in injury time.

That point is enough for Dundalk to preserve their Premier Division status for 2027.

Sligo Rovers: Liam Hughes; Aidan Gabbidon (Seb Quirk HT), Ollie Denham, Gareth McElroy, Sean Stewart; Luke Young, Daire Patton (James McManus 66); Archie Meekison, Kaiyne Woolery (Luke Pearce 70), Jack Shorrock; Cian Kavanagh.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; Tyreke Wilson, Tom Grivosti, Mayowa Animasahun (Egor Vassenin 24); Keith Buckley (Harry Groome 73), Aodh Dervin (Declan McDaid 62), Bobby Burns; Daryl Horgan, Ronan Teahan, Trevor Clarke (Shane Treacy 63); Cian Dillon (Leo Gaxha 73).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.