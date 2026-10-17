Shelbourne fight back to draw with Athlone - and set up European showdown against Galway

Shelbourne 1

Athlone Town 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

OLD RIVALS SHELBOURNE and Athlone Town played out a thrilling draw that sets up an exciting final day as far as the Reds are concerned, after they came from behind to sit second on goal difference.

First-half Noelle Murray magic was equalled by Becky Watkins’s wizardry in the second as both teams battled relentlessly, resulting in a share of the spoils.

Despite the honours settled for the season and the trophies tucked up in the cabinets, there was still massive importance on the clash at a chilly Tolka Park.

Knowing that Galway United had leapfrogged them into second, and occupied the much-coveted second European spot, the pressure was well and truly ramped up on the All-Island and FAI Cup winners to respond. And respond they did, flying out of the traps.

Minus Nia Hannon, returning from a slight knock, and Keeva Keenan in her place, it was the same side that started the FAI Cup final. One of the stars of the show that day, teenage sensation Halle Harcourt almost opened the scoring again with an audacious effort.

Having won her tussle with Kellie Brennan down the left flank, the talented 16-year-old attempted a chip from all of 40 yards out that clipped the wrong side of the post for her liking.

The league-winning visitors had a less taxing week than normal in the build-up and enjoyed a much-deserved lap of honour at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night at half-time in Ireland’s 4-0 win over Kazakhstan, but responded as champions do and grabbed the lead after 10 minutes.

Former Reds legend Murray came back to haunt her old side with a stunning low drive that rifled into the bottom corner to break the deadlock – and given her acrimonious exit, there was no chance of a muted celebration as she, and the entire squad, gathered at their bench to revel in the glory of a huge opener.

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It had to be her! Noelle Murray blasts the Champions in the lead against her old side! Watch Shelbourne v Athlone Town live on @SportTG4 now! https://t.co/vPV7wzjBQk — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) October 17, 2026

Things went from bad to worse for the home side as the much-improved right-winger Olivia Damico seemed to pull up with a nasty-looking hamstring injury having been played through on goal much in the same vein as Michael Owen did against Leeds back in 1999.

Having been under the cosh for the start of the second half, Damico’s replacement Watkins showed her class, grabbing a fantastic equaliser as she raced clear down the right before standing up Kelis Barton. The former Peamount star cleverly shifted the ball and struck early low into the far corner, and it was game on again.

Brilliant from Becky Watkins who finds the bottom corner and gets Shels back level! Watch live now on @SportTG4 https://t.co/ej29o7DAo6 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) October 17, 2026

The visitors continued to bomb forward, creating a copious amount of dangerous situations, but by a combination of last-ditch defending and Mya Sanchez acrobatics it remained level.

Watkins continued to weave her spell down the right in a fascinating tussle with Barton as the home side desperately searched for a winner that would give them a two-point lead over their European rivals.

Despite a ding-dong battle right to the end, neither side could find that one elusive moment of magic to take bragging rights, setting up pretty much a winner-takes-all clash in clash for Europe at Eamonn Deacy Park next week as Sean Russell’s Reds make the trip out West with the slight advantage of a better goal difference.

Shelbourne: Mya Sanchez; Jess Gargan, Keeva Keenan (Maggie Pierce, 70’), Pearl Slattery, Leah Doyle; Alex Kavanagh, Aoife Kelly; Olivia Damico (Rebecca Watkins, 28’), Isabella Flocchini, Maeve Wollmer; Halle Harcourt (Kate Mooney, 74’)

Athlone Town: Courtney Maguire; Kellie Brennan, Kelis Barton, Sofia Stovold, Roisin Molloy (Emma Mooney, 82’); Hannah Waesch, Kerryanne Brown; Izzy Ryan (Melissa O’Kane, 70’), Noelle Murray (Alexis Strickland, 58’), Madie Gibson; Dana Scheriff (Hazel Donegan, 58’)

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

Results – League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division

Cork City 2-0 Bohemians

Waterford 1-3 Treaty United

Shamrock Rovers 4-1 Sligo Rovers

DLR Waves 2-4 Wexford

Peamount United 1-2 Galway United

Shelbourne 1-1 Athlone Town.

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