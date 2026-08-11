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Masters champions: Scottie Scheffler presented Rory McIlroy with the green jacket in 2025. Alamy Stock Photo
Play-offs

McIlroy paired with Scheffler for FedEx St Jude Championship

The world number one and two will be competing for the $10 million FedEx Cup jackpot across the three play-off events.
10.07pm, 11 Aug 2026

RORY MCILROY WILL tee it up alongside Scottie Scheffler for the opening two rounds of the FedEx St Jude Championship.

The world number one and two, Scheffler and McIlroy, will be competing for the $10 million (€8.7m) FedEx Cup jackpot across the three play-off events. The American leads the standings, with McIlroy 12th.

They will start together at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, in the marquee group on Thursday at 2.30pm (Irish time). Their second round has a later start of 5.30pm.

Shane Lowry is also in the mix, starting the play-offs in 62nd. He needs to make the FedEx Cup top 50 to progress to next week’s BMW Championship.

He has been paired with American Max Homa, teeing off at 4.30pm (Irish time) on Thursday and 1.20pm on Friday.

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