'The most unbelievable racehorse': Shock retirement for superstar colt Bow Echo

TRAINER GEORGE BOUGHEY has announced the retirement of his superstar colt Bow Echo due to injury.

Unbeaten in three juvenile starts last season, the Night Of Thunder colt confirmed himself the best of his generation over a mile with victories in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot before making it six from six against his elders in an epic Sussex Stakes at Goodwood two weeks ago.

Connections had been considering a first trip to France for this weekend’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, but Boughey has confirmed his career on the track has been cut short.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Newmarket trainer said: “It is with great disappointment that we have to announce that Bow Echo has had a setback and will be retired from racing.

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“It has been the honour of a lifetime to train a horse like Bow Echo. He has given us some extraordinary days and taken everyone involved on a journey we will never forget. To retire unbeaten, having won the 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes says everything about what an exceptional racehorse he has been.

“Bow Echo’s remarkable story began with his owner-breeder, the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, and it is a great sadness that he was not here to see what a lifetime of breeding was able to produce. Bow Echo’s unbelievable constitution and extraordinary ability have set him apart.

“We will all miss seeing him at home and on the racecourse but we are incredibly excited for his next chapter and in time, to see a new generation of his progeny on the racecourse.

“Further details will be announced in due course.”

Bow Echo was ridden in all his outings by Billy Loughnane, providing the 20-year-old with his first Classic when triumphing on the Rowley Mile in May.

His prize mount has helped catapult the jockeys’ championship leader to stardom in a year where together they have been the undoubted stars of the Flat season to date.

Paying tribute to Bow Echo on social media, Loughnane said: “Bow Echo has been the most unbelievable racehorse and has given me days in the saddle that I could only ever have dreamed of.

“To ride a horse like him at this stage of my career, and to win the 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes together, is something incredibly special.

“I can’t thank George and the whole team enough. George has trained him to perfection throughout his career and I feel incredibly lucky to have been Bow Echo’s jockey in all six of his starts.

“Of course it’s disappointing that we won’t see him on the racecourse again, but he retires unbeaten having done everything that was asked of him.

“It has been a privilege to ride him and he’ll always mean a huge amount to me.”