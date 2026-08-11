'A proud Donegal man': Tributes paid to All-Ireland winner James McHugh after his death in road crash

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to 1992 Donegal All-Ireland winning football player James McHugh, who was killed in a road crash between Virginia and Cavan.

The collision, which involved a car and a van, happened on the N3 at Drummallaght just before 2pm on Monday.

McHugh, who was driving the car, was fatally injured. His body was removed to Cavan General Hospital. His wife Noreen, also aged in her 60s, was seriously injured and was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The man driving the van sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cavan General Hospital.

McHugh played senior inter-county football for Donegal from 1990 to 1996. He played alongside his brother Martin McHugh in the county’s first Sam Maguire success in 1992, scoring a point in the 0-18 to 0-14 win over Dublin in Croke Park.

The Kilcar clubman earned an All-Star award that same season, while he secured two Ulster titles with Donegal in 1990 and 1992 and a 1994 Railway Cup title with Ulster.

With Kilcar, he won three Dr Maguire Cups – as captain in 1985, and again in 1989 and 1993 – and Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta titles, while he later served as club manager and assistant coach.

We, as a club, are devastated to hear of the tragic and untimely passing of one of our own, James McHugh.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the McHugh and O'Donnell families at this time and we pray for Noreens recovery.



As a mark of respect, all club activities will be… pic.twitter.com/Up3XQTiawE — CLG Chill Chartha (@CLGChillChartha) August 11, 2026

McHugh’s club paid tribute on social media. “We, as a club, are devastated to hear of the tragic and untimely passing of one of our own, James McHugh,” a post from CLG Chill Chartha on X reads.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the McHugh and O’Donnell families at this time and we pray for Noreen’s recovery. As a mark of respect, all club activities will be suspended until further notice. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Donegal GAA expressed their deep sadness at the passing of McHugh and described him as ‘part of the generation that changed Donegal football forever’.

Donegal GAA mourns the passing of James McHugh RIP | Donegal GAA@CLGChillChartha

https://t.co/DwXfEZURjT pic.twitter.com/iFJyI8sPhV — CLG Dhún na nGall (@officialdonegal) August 11, 2026

Donegal GAA Statement

“Donegal GAA is deeply saddened at the passing of James McHugh, a man who holds a very special place in the story, and in the hearts, of Donegal Gaels and the wider community.

“For many people across our county, James was one of their first heroes. James was part of the generation that changed Donegal football forever when he and his teammates brought Sam Maguire to the hills for the first time in 1992. The generation that showed us all that anything is possible. A proud Donegal man, he was perhaps prouder still to be a Kilcar man.

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“James’s unprecedented achievement on the turf of Croke Park that September day was made all the more special by the fact that he shared the field with his beloved brother Martin. To see the brothers from Kilcar soldier together as Donegal finally reached the summit is a memory that will live forever in the history of our county.

“James was recognised for his outstanding contribution to that historic campaign with an All-Star award, but his legacy goes far beyond honours and medals.

“James’s heart was always firmly rooted in Kilcar and his community. He was immensely proud of his club and everything it represented. That pride was particularly evident earlier this year when CLG Chill Chartha had the honour of hosting Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta. It was a hugely special occasion for James to see his beloved club at the centre of such an important celebration of Gaelic games, language, culture and community. Indeed, such was the respect of the McHugh brothers for the Comórtas, that they played Ulster Championship games for Donegal and were subsequently transported to wherever Cill Chartha were competing so they could play the second half!

Donegal footballer Ryan McHugh. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

“The Donegal connection has continued through his family, with his son Eoin and nephew Ryan now much-loved members of our current Donegal senior football panel. His nephew Mark also proudly followed in his footsteps, helping Donegal to All-Ireland glory in 2012.

Mark McHugh in action for Donegal in the 2012 All-Ireland final. Cathal Noonan / INPHO Cathal Noonan / INPHO / INPHO

“It is a remarkable family legacy, spanning generations, and one that James was immensely proud of in his own quiet, unassuming way.

“The McHugh’s have been in the hearts of Donegal people for more than half a century, since they first appeared at underage level. They have shared our greatest sporting moments, our celebrations and our pride, and today, in this moment of unimaginable sadness, they are very much in our thoughts.

“James McHugh is synonymous with the greatest day for Donegal football. All-Ireland winner, All-Star, a proud Donegal man and the proudest of Kilcar men, but above all James was a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle and a friend.

“Our thoughts and prayers are especially with James’s beloved wife Noreen, whom we pray will make a full recovery, with his son Eoin, daughter Emma, son-in-law Diarmaid, and with all of the McHugh and O’Donnell families, as well as his many friends, former teammates, clubmates and loved ones.

Donegal footballer Eoin McHugh. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“They have given so much to Donegal GAA, and we will be there for them now as they navigate this devastating news.

“Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal. Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí aige i measc na Naomh agus na nAingeal.”

* Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

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Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie, additional reporting from Emma Duffy for The 42