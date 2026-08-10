IRELAND’S LAUREN ROY has missed out on the Women’s 100m semi-finals by an agonising 0.01 seconds at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
Ciara Neville progressed after finishing fifth in her wind-assisted heat in 11.29 seconds – placing 10th overall.
The 12 fastest times across the three heats qualified, with Roy 15th – 0.01 seconds off 12th-placed Nathacha Kouni of Switzerland. Roy was sixth in the final heat in 11.32 at Alexander Stadium.
National champion Neville will line out in the semi-finals at 8.10pm on Monday, with the final slated for 9.50pm.
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Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the race, Neville said: “That was an anxious few minutes, and I wasn’t sure that I had done enough, but I’m really happy with that, and I get to come back and do better later.
It’s [the wind] has definitely done me a favour. The wind isn’t going to be fair for everyone, and I was lucky that I had a nice one behind me to push me on.”
Meanwhile, Jack Raftery has qualified for the Men’s 400m semi-finals after an impressive run.
Raftery on his way to finishing second in his heat. Morgan Treacy / INPHO
Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
The Dubliner finished second in his heat in 45.81 seconds – just outside his season’s best – and placed ninth overall, meaning he is safely inside the 12 fastest qualifiers.
Raftery returns to action for the semi-finals from 9pm on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Eric Favors has booked his spot in the Men’s Shot Put final. A 19.54m opening throw saw Favors finish in sixth position in Group B, and 12th overall, to claim the final qualifying spot.
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Neville qualifies for 100m semi-finals as Roy misses out by agonising 0.01 seconds
LAST UPDATE | 13 hrs ago
IRELAND’S LAUREN ROY has missed out on the Women’s 100m semi-finals by an agonising 0.01 seconds at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
Ciara Neville progressed after finishing fifth in her wind-assisted heat in 11.29 seconds – placing 10th overall.
The 12 fastest times across the three heats qualified, with Roy 15th – 0.01 seconds off 12th-placed Nathacha Kouni of Switzerland. Roy was sixth in the final heat in 11.32 at Alexander Stadium.
National champion Neville will line out in the semi-finals at 8.10pm on Monday, with the final slated for 9.50pm.
Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the race, Neville said: “That was an anxious few minutes, and I wasn’t sure that I had done enough, but I’m really happy with that, and I get to come back and do better later.
It’s [the wind] has definitely done me a favour. The wind isn’t going to be fair for everyone, and I was lucky that I had a nice one behind me to push me on.”
Meanwhile, Jack Raftery has qualified for the Men’s 400m semi-finals after an impressive run.
Raftery on his way to finishing second in his heat. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
The Dubliner finished second in his heat in 45.81 seconds – just outside his season’s best – and placed ninth overall, meaning he is safely inside the 12 fastest qualifiers.
Raftery returns to action for the semi-finals from 9pm on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Eric Favors has booked his spot in the Men’s Shot Put final. A 19.54m opening throw saw Favors finish in sixth position in Group B, and 12th overall, to claim the final qualifying spot.
The final will get underway at 8.33pm tonight.
Earlier on Monday, Mark English won his 800m heat while Cian McPhillips failed to progress as the first Irish athletes from the 46-strong team to feature.
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