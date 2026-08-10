Kelly and Cullen reach European swimming semi-finals as Irish records fall in Paris

IRELAND’S LOTTIE CULLEN and Jack Kelly have advanced to the semi-finals on the opening day of the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris.

Kelly secured his place in the semi-finals of the Men’s 100m Breaststroke after winning Heat 6 with a superb performance to set a new Irish record.

A blistering time of 59.27 ensured that Kelly comfortably progressed to the semi-finals in fourth place overall, along with overtaking Darragh Greene’s previous record of 59.76 in 2021.

Greene was also competing in that heat but was unable to reach the semi-finals after finishing in seventh place with a time of 1:00.51.

Kelly will race in Lane 5 in the semi-finals this evening between 6.05pm and 6.14pm.

Super swim from Ireland's Jack Kelly to win Heat 6 of the Men’s 100m Breaststroke at the European Championships in a new Irish senior record. Kelly is through to this evening's semi-finals with the fourth fastest swim overall (59.27). #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/nNDGiVbmou — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 10, 2026

“Amazing,” Kelly said after his victory. “That race showed all the work that I’ve put into the sport this entire year.

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“I started off my career a little bit later, just continuously improving each year. Now that I’m able to represent Ireland on one of the bigger international stages means a lot. I’m really happy with how I started the meet and excited to keep the ball rolling.”

Eoin Corby and Adam Bradley were in Heat 5 where they came fourth (1:01.19) and ninth (1:01.94) respectively.

Earlier, Lottie Cullen became the first Irish swimmer of the day to reach the semi-finals. Her time of 2:12.84 saw her take fifth place in Heat 1 of the Women’s 200m Backstroke.

Ireland's Lottie Cullen takes fifth in Heat 3 of the Women’s 200m Backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships. Her time is fast enough to earn progression to this evening's semis.

Live coverage now on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer#RTEsport pic.twitter.com/FCny1sZbT1 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 10, 2026

The top 16 swimmers progressed to the semi-final, with Cullen grabbing the last qualification spot. The semi-finals will take place later this evening between 5.55pm and 6.05pm.

“I’m really happy with that. It was really close. The time I put up was really good, there’s still room for improvement. I’ve seen that time a couple of times now and hoping to just move forward this evening.”

Cullen raced 10 times at the recent Commonwealth Games but was careful about handling her recovery between the two competitions.

“We had about a week of just trying to recover and get a bit of speed and endurance work done but I had to taper through this week.”

Liam Custer was first in the pool for Ireland this morning where he achieved a new Irish record in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley.

Custer won Heat 1 with a brilliant swim of 4:22.55 which wasn’t enough to see him through to this evening’s final, leaving him in 17th place overall. But the Florida-born athlete did still eclipse Jack Cassin’s previous Irish record of 4:22.57 from 2023.

Liam Custer sets a new Irish record to win Heat 1 of the men's 400m IM at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris. It's an excellent swim from Custer but his time is not quick enough to earn a place in the final

Live coverage now on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/Qeo5h5R9FW — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 10, 2026

Ireland had four swimmers in the Women’s 100m Freestyle, with Rosalie Phelan, Victoria Catterson and Danielle Farrell taking first, second and third in Heat 2 while Grace Davison was eighth in Heat 5.

Davison finished in a time of 54.72 which wasn’t enough to qualify for the semi-finals as she finished in 22nd place overall. Phelan won the second heat in 55.69 with Catterson coming in behind her in 55.80 followed by Farrell who touched the wall in 55.96, but the Irish trio also missed out on reaching the semi-finals.

Matthew Hamilton was next up for Ireland in the Men’s 50m Butterfly. He finished Heat 3 in a time of 24.50 to take 10th place which kept him out of the semi-finals.

The team of Evan Bailey, John Shortt, Cormac Rynn and Daniel Wiffen were sixth in Heat 2 of the Men’s 4x200m Free Relay. Their time of 7:12.99 wasn’t enough to reach the semi-finals.