Cork edge Galway to win second All-Ireland camogie crown in three years

Cork 2-14

Galway 0-19

CORK HAVE WON their second All-Ireland senior camogie title in three years, denying Galway back-to-back O’Duffy Cup crowns in front of a record crowd at Croke Park.

Second-half goals from Saoirse McCarthy and Órlaith Cahalane were key as the Rebels held on in a dramatic endgame to reign supreme.

Galway goalkeeper Sarah Healy blazed over at the very death to leave a point between the sides after an epic encounter, watched by a record attendance of 33,419. (The previous milestone was 33,154 set in 2007.)

Cork’s third-quarter storm was crucial as they outscored the defending champions 2-4 to 0-3 in their third successive final meeting.

The superb Sorcha McCartan – who finished with 0-4 – was their only player to score from play in the first half, but Ger Manley’s side broke free after the restart.

Galway had yet to concede a goal in this year’s championship, and both green flags proved pivotal.

It's a brilliant goal from Cork's Saoirse McCarthy, and it nudges her side three points clear in the All-Ireland senior camogie final

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McCarthy’s major in the 40th minute put Cork 1-11 to 0-11 up: she claimed Amy Lee’s long delivery and danced through the Galway defence, bouncing off the turf at one stage before smashing home.

Cork’s next score was Cahalane’s goal, making it 2-11 to 0-12 in the 46th minute. Again, it was route one stuff, Lee going one-two from the puck out before unleashing, McCartan flicking on, and Cahalane gliding in and rattling the Hill 16 net.

Orlaith Cahalane fires to the net as Cork take control of this All-Ireland senior camogie final

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Two knockout blows in a haze of white and red, but Galway responded in turn. Carrie Dolan and co. led the scoring stakes 0-7 to 0-3 in the final quarter – and hit the last five scores, but their fightback fell agonisingly short.

It ultimately came down to Healy’s last-gasp free, which left a single puck between these great rivals once more. Tribe regret will run much deeper, however, as they’re left to rue missed opportunities down the stretch.

They led by two at half-time, 0-9 to 0-7. The biggest gap between the sides before that was three points, Galway putting some daylight between them just before injury time was called.

McCartan had levelled matters for the fourth time in the 25th minute, bombing over from the sideline and celebrating with a fist pump. Aoife Donohue responded with aplomb at the other end, before Dervla Higgins and the excellent Caoimhe Kelly tagged on two more to give Galway some breathing space.

Cork's Méabh Cahalane lifts the O'Duffy Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Rebels had been reliant on placed ball – chiefly from the on song Amy O’Connor McCartan’s two points their only from play in a physical, attritional encounter.

All bar one of Galway’s first-half scores came from frees, Dolan the exception after some early wastefulness and nerves. The skipper herself to another influential effort from play, having been involved in two early incidents. She saw yellow for a heavy hit on Millie Condon, while there was another collision with Laura Hayes.

There were other bookings in a contest which continually seesawed before Cork took control, Hayes the last to go in the book for a pulldown before that Healy free at the death.

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Agony for Galway as they miss out on an historic ladies football and camogie double, ecstasy for Cork who sit atop the camogie tree once more.

Scorers for Cork: Amy O’Connor 0-5 (5f), Saoirse McCarthy 1-2 (1f), Sorcha McCartan 0-4, Emma Murphy 0-1, Laura Hayes 0-1, Órlaith Cahalane 1-1.

Scorers for Galway: Carrie Dolan 0-5 (4f), Niamh Niland 0-4, Caoimhe Kelly 0-3, Aoife Donohue 0-3, Dervla Higgins 0-1, Niamh McPeake 0-1, Mairead Dillon 0-1, Shauna Healy 0-1.

Cork

1. Amy Lee (Na Piarsaigh)

2. Izzy O’Regan (Ballygarvan), 3. Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s), 4. Méabh Cahalane (St Finbarr’s, captain)

5. Ava Fitzgerald (Sarsfields), 6. Méabh Murphy (Ballinora), 7. Isobel Sheehan (Éire Óg)

8. Ashling Thompson (Milford), 9. Laura Hayes (St Catherine’s)

10. Emma Murphy (Glen Rovers), 11. Saoirse McCarthy (Courcey Rovers), 12. Millie Condon (Ballinascarthy);

13. Amy O’Connor (St Vincent’s), 14. Órlaith Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 15. Sorcha McCartan (St Finbarr’s).

Subs:

23. Orlaith Mullins (Sarsfields) for Emma Murphy (55)

17. Hayley Ryan (Blackrock) for Sorcha McCartan (60)

Galway

1. Sarah Healy (St Thomas’)

2. Rachael Hanniffy (Oranmore Maree), 3, Róisín Black (Oranmore Maree), 4. Dervla Higgins (Athenry)

5. Katie Manning (Mullagh), 6. Ciara Hickey (Davitts), 7. Katie Anna Porter (Davitts)

8. Ally Hesnan (Shamrocks), 9. Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge – captain)

22. Niamh Mallon (Sarsfields), 11. Niamh McPeake (Liam Mellows), 12. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)

13. Niamh Niland (Clarinbridge), 14. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore Maree), 15. Caoimhe Kelly (Sarsfields)

Subs:

29. Jennifer Hughes (Carnmore) for Niamh Mallon (17)

10. Áine Keane (St Thomas’) for Carrie Dolan (17 – temporary)

30. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan) for Katie Manning (42)

10. Áine Keane for Ciara Hickey (44 – injury)

23. Mairead Dillon (Kilconieron) for Ailish O’Reilly (52)

25. Shannon Corcoran (Sarsfields) for Jennifer Hughes (57)

Referee: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)

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