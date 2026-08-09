Celtic new bhoy Kasper Hogh fires hat-trick in Kilmarnock rout

Kilmarnock 1

Celtic 5

NEW CELTIC STRIKER Kasper Hogh delivered a tonic for the recuperating Martin O’Neill with a first-half hat-trick at Kilmarnock in the absence of his manager.

The Dane got off the mark in a Celtic jersey as the champions beat Killie 5-1 to jump above St Mirren on goal difference at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Shaun Maloney took charge of Celtic as O’Neill rested following an overnight hospital stay in midweek following what the club called a “small procedure”.

The 74-year-old was able to visit his players at the team hotel beforehand and they produced their highest-scoring league performance since beating Aberdeen by the same scoreline in May 2025.

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Benjamin Nygren put Celtic four up just after the interval before Michael Schjonning-Larsen netted a consolation for Killie, who created a steady stream of chances in the opening stages, although they were already one down by that point. Luke McCowan finished the rout in the 75th minute.

🔥 "The evidence suggests it will be the first of many in a Celtic shirt"



Kasper Hogh scores to put his side 1-0 up at Kilmarnock ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Dnr28KFWpT — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 9, 2026

The writing was on the wall for Killie after just 70 seconds when Hogh headed home a left-wing Arne Engels cross from close range.

Celtic were creating chances throughout. Camilo Duran, Engels and Nygren all threatened twice and Max Stryjek also made saves from Hogh and Kieran Tierney before the visitors doubled their lead in the 33rd minute.

Killie centre-back Johnly Yfeko gifted possession inside his own half and passes from Callum McGregor, Duran and Nygren quickly set up Hogh to finish first time.

The summer signing from Bodo/Glimt completed his hat-trick two minutes later as Celtic again broke quickly after winning the ball back inside their own half. Yfeko charged well out of position and nobody ever picked up Hogh before the Dane nodded Duran’s cross home from close range.

Dozens of Killie fans headed for the exits 100 seconds after the interval when Nygren finished after being gifted the ball by Stryjek. They would not even have been out the stadium by the time Duran hit the crossbar.

🫣 "An absolute HOWLER from the Kilmarnock keeper and Benjamin Nygren says 'cheers!'"



Celtic make it FOUR after capitalising on a mistake by Max Stryjek ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LYlCnH7pFa — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 9, 2026

Killie manager Neil McCann soon became involved in an argument with a supporter who had stayed behind and matters nearly deteriorated as Hogh, Tierney and Yang Hyun-jun all came close.

Schjonning-Larsen finished off a measured passing move in the 56th minute, but it proved a brief respite for the hosts.

Hogh headed off the post before substitute McCowan hooked home after a corner and Stryjek kept the score down with stops from Sebastian Tounekti, the hat-trick hero and James Forrest.