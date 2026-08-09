Clare's Áine Donegan claims career-best finish despite late struggles in London

CLARE’S ÁINE DONEGAN signed off on an impressive week at the PIF London Championship with the best finish of her career to date, finishing in a tie for 10th place at Centurion Club.

Donegan, 24, started Sunday’s final round in third place behind leader Anna Huang and the chasing Charley Hull, and she started brightly with four birdies on the front nine to make the turn in three-under.

But a testing closing stretch, with three bogeys and a double-bogey across her final five holes, saw her sign for a one-over-par 74.

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Canada’s Huang shot a three-under-par 70 to win the tournament on -22, two shots clear of England’s Hull, who had to settle for second place despite a closing round of 69.

Donegan’s tied-10th finish is the first top-10 finish of her Ladies European Tour career, earning her a cheque in excess of €30,000 from the lucrative $2 million (€1.73 million) prize pot.