Rashford joins Man United squad in Ireland ahead of Croke Park friendly

MARCUS RASHFORD IS back with his Manchester United team-mates after travelling to join the squad at their pre-season training camp in Ireland.

Rashford was one of nine players who travelled from Manchester on Sunday morning, joined by England team-mate Kobbie Mainoo, with both players having been afforded an extended break after playing at the World Cup.

Also making the trip were Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens, Matheus Cunha and Matthijs de Ligt, with the latter continuing his recovery from back surgery earlier this year.

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Back with the boys 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/F2uQq3Z8Yy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2026

New reserve goalkeeper Karl Darlow travelled, as did prospects JJ Gabriel and Tynan Thompson. United are training at Kildare’s Carton House ahead of Wednesday’s friendly against Leeds at Croke Park.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 47 appearances as they won La Liga, but the club opted against taking up their £26 million (€30.3 million) option to buy and instead signed Rashford’s England team-mate Anthony Gordon in a £69 million (€80.5 million) deal.

The forward’s future remains uncertain, but there is a growing feeling that the most likely outcome is him staying at Old Trafford under his former team-mate Michael Carrick.

Having finished the previous season on loan at Villa, Rashford has not played for United since December 2024.