Waterford punish Bohs' Euro hangover to climb out of relegation places

Waterford 3

Bohemians 1

WATERFORD TOOK A huge step in their bid for survival, moving up to eighth with a vital win over Bohemians, and for the second week in a row overcoming a Dublin side in the midst of their European campaign.

At a roasting RSC, the in-form Blues stretched their unbeaten run to seven thanks to a first-half blitz that saw Tommy Lonergan net his 14th of the season before Padraig Amond grabbed a brace with Dayle Rooney grabbing a second-half consolation.

With three of the league’s top four scorers on show, it was somewhat of a throwback to both sides deploying a front two as an attacking, end-to-end encounter was expected, but it was the dynamic duo of the home side that stole the show.

Despite the sweltering temperatures, both sides started at a frenetic pace. The hosts, looking to leapfrog Drogheda United and stretch the gap over bottom-placed Sligo Rovers to six points, looked the more threatening.

The lively Lonergan had a couple of early sighters before Evan McLoughlin had Paul Walters scurrying across his goal to try to get to the midfielder’s curled effort, but was relieved to see the ball narrowly miss the top corner.

Death, Taxes and Tommy Lonergan scoring goals ✅



Waterford lead at the RSC thanks to Lonergan's header. pic.twitter.com/W9KRwdxcsh — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 9, 2026

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And with just over 20 minutes played, the home side got the reward their bright start deserved.

Man of the match Benny Couto’s long throws had been causing chaos throughout, but with the ball at his feet, the left-back delivered an outstanding cross to find his frontman Lonergan who rose highest in a packed area to power home the opener.

No stranger to the RSC, Alan Reynolds made four changes to his side that fell to a frustrating defeat on Thursday night in Europe and, minus the influential skipper Dawson Devoy through suspension, saw his charges struggle to create any openings against a tenacious Blues rearguard.

Padraig Amond doubles the lead against Bohs! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/8C6yIuieUf — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 9, 2026

The home side sensed blood against a lethargic Bohs side and had the three points wrapped up before the break as Almond helped himself to a five-minute double salvo thanks to some questionable Bohs defending.

Portuguese left-back Couto launched yet another long throw into the mixer that wasn’t dealt with by Walters, allowing the experienced Amond to chest over the line before the experienced striker bagged a second from yet another classy Couto set-piece on the stroke of half-time.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Bohs as Padraig Amond grabs his second and Waterford's third! 😮 pic.twitter.com/oM22BvlbL3 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 9, 2026

Reynolds responded with three changes at the break in a bid to take the shine off the scoreline and with 20 minutes remaining made it a slightly nervier than expected ending when Dayle Rooney reacted quickest to Stephen McMullen spilling Whelan’s low shot.

Bohs are back in it! 😲



Dayle Rooney follows up on the rebound to give his side a lifeline. pic.twitter.com/hJJypOitde — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 9, 2026

But with all the damage done in the first half, the hosts held firm to keep their two-goal cushion despite a late rally from the Gypsies as all three points stayed in the sunny south-east.

Waterford: Stephen McMullen; Hayden Cann, Kevin Long, John Mahon, Benny Couto (Joe Ashton, 90+2’); Conan Noonan (Dean McMenamy, 90+2’), Jordan Houston, Noah Mawene, Evan McLoughlin (Luke Heeney, 90+2’); Padraig Amond (Jorgen Violas, 87’), Tommy Lonergan

Subs not used: Arlo Doherty, Jordan Faria, Goforth Amedu, Cala Orion, Noah O’Brien

Bohemians: Paul Walters; Sam Todd, Pat Hickey, Cian Byrne; Darragh Power (Senan Mullen, 46’), Harry Vaughan (Markuss Strods, 78’), Jordan Flores (Connor Parsons, 68’), Niall Morahan (Ross Tierney, 46’), Dayle Rooney; Colm Whelan, Douglas James-Taylor (Sadou Diallo, 46’)

Subs not used: Kacper Chorazka, Ryan Burke, Adam McDonnell, Zane Myers

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork)