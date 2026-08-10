Pub spending up 210% in Co Mayo after first All-Ireland senior football title in 75 years

PUBS IN CO Mayo enjoyed bumper trade in the days following the county’s first All-Ireland senior football title in 75 years.

Andy Moran’s men broke the so-called Mayo curse and beat Kerry on 26 July.

AIB has released its spend trends for July and the extent of the celebrations in Co Mayo are clearly reflected in the hospitality spend.

Pub spend in the county over the three days from All-Ireland Final on Sunday 26 July to Tuesday 28 July was up 210% compared to the same period in 2025.

Restaurant spend meanwhile was 58% higher over the same three days versus the same time last year, while fast food spend rose 43%.

Across the month, sports store spending was up 138% year-on-year, as supporters got kitted out in the green and red for the final.

Fans attending a homecoming celebration for the Mayo Gaelic football players in Castlebar Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In Dublin on the All-Ireland football final, Kerry supporters spent 21% more than Mayo, but Mayo fans spent 30% more when compared with the semi-final day in Dublin.

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On hurling final day, Limerick supporters increased their spend in Dublin by 33% compared with semi-final day, while disappointed Galway supporters’ spend was down 6%.

Cork supporters also made a major impact earlier in the championship.

Cork customers spent 20% more in Dublin on their semi-final day than Galway and Limerick customers combined spent in the capital on final day.

Elsewhere, sunshine and summer entertainment all showed up in the July spending patterns.

The weather supported a strong staycation trend as many people spent more on days out and holiday activity at home.

Spend on accommodation was up 9% year-on-year, restaurant and dining spending rose 8% and pub spend was 4% higher.

Activity spend also benefited, with amusement parks and carnivals up 9% compared to July 2025 and entertainment spend up 6%.

Bowling alley spend, however, was down 25% from July last year, but cinemas had a strong July despite the good weather.

This was buoyed by high-profile blockbuster releases, such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

Cinema spend reached its highest monthly level of the year so far in July, with average daily spend up 17% compared with June and 13% higher than July last year.

July meanwhile was a strong month for consumer spending, with overall spend up 5% year-on-year and in-store spend also up 5%.

Online spend was slightly lower, down 1% year-on-year.

The data was compiled from 81.4 million card transactions carried out by AIB customers in store and online during July and has been anonymised and aggregated.

AIB’s Adrian Moynihansaid the July Spend Trend gives a “really good picture of how people were spending during a busy summer month”.

“Sport played a big role, from Mayo’s huge football win to Limerick’s hurling success, and we can see that feeding through into local businesses, hospitality and spending in many locations around big match days.”

He added that the warm weather helped Irish tourism and leisure businesses, with more people choosing days out and breaks at home, while cinema spend remained strong thanks to some big releases.

Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie

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