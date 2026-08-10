'This is probably the best team I’ve coached' - Cork stand strong for All-Ireland success

JUST AFTER 7PM, with the Croke Park grounds’ staff hard at work and the seagulls circling, the victorious Cork camogie team re-emerged with the O’Duffy Cup.

An hour and 20 minutes earlier, they had rejoiced at the final whistle after holding on to beat Galway and secure their second All-Ireland title in three years.

Now, they were back out on the pitch with their precious cargo, smiling for a team photo as they broke out in song.

And we can build this dream together,

Standing strong forever,

Nothing’s gonna stop us now…

And if this world runs out of lovers,

We’ll still have each other,

Nothing’s gonna stop us – nothing’s gonna stop us now!

Amid the seagulls’ squawks, as the goals were dismantled at either end, there were a few shouts of ‘Up the Rebels,’ and then they were gone again. Just before a shower of rain.

The scene was worth a thousand post-match words, but matched up to the first ones Ger Manley uttered as Cork’s All-Ireland winning manager.

“We’ve such a tight group,” he told RTÉ.

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“It’s been a very hard year. We knew a couple of weeks out from the championship that we had something, and they put everything in, the players, the management, the whole lot. And this is what we’re here for, winning All-Irelands.”

Job done for 2026, so. Revenge for ’25 when their three in a row bid crashed to a half.

Second-half goals from Saoirse McCarthy and Órlaith Cahalane were key as Cork wrestled back the crown, withstanding a late Galway fightback to triumph by a single point, 2-14 to 0-19.

“Goals win games,” Galway boss Cathal Murray bemoaned as the early stages of his post-match press conference were drowned out by ‘Killeagh,’ the Kingfishr hit in honour of a Cork club.

The Tribe hadn’t conceded a goal in the 2026 championship before they were knocked for two in six minutes, and Manley identified the same period as crucial in the third successive final meeting of these sides.

The Cork boss didn’t skip a beat when he was asked if the Rebels targeted green flags in his own celebratory media briefing in the bowels of the Hogan Stand.

“Yes,” he deadpanned. “We were disappointed in the first half, we didn’t get the ball into our full-forward line.

“We have an exceptionally good full-forward line. (Sorcha) McCartan is not far off Player of the Year, she’s been so good. Amy O’Connor is lethal and Órlaith Cahalane – we call her Messi in there, she gets time on the ball constantly. You saw the goal she got, she didn’t panic, sauntered in, lashed it into the corner.

“We did target goals. We’ve only conceded one goal, that was against Galway, and it was late and we were fair sick after that. We target goals all the time, turnovers and targeting breaks, and I think we pushed on in the second half.”

Cork trailed 0-9 to 0-7 at the break, but outscored their opponents 2-4 to 0-3 in the third quarter to seize control.

That deadly full-forward line ultimately combined for 1-10; Player of the Match McCartan and Cahalane (1-1) accounting for four points apiece and O’Connor on song with five frees.

McCartan was the only Cork player to score from play in the first half, while the former Down star’s spread of points was exquisite – each one celebrated accordingly.

As has been a theme with the Rebels this season, she played through injury. Manley reserved special praise for the sharpshooter afterwards.

Sorcha McCartan fired 0-4 from play in Cork's All-Ireland win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“She broke (her finger) against Tipp in the first 10 minutes. She broke her ankle last year against Galway in the league final, and she was out for 12 weeks. She’s been unbelievably good for us this year. And today, broken finger or not – she cramped up a bit near the end because we’d to mind her there in the last two weeks, training-wise.

“But she’s been phenomenally good for us. And listen, we gave her a big break at the start of the year because of the pressure of playing inter-county. It’s tough going. But she wanted to play for Cork.”

While McCartan committed once more, it has been well documented that Cork lost 14 of their 2025 panel for varying reasons, including retirement and AFLW commitments.

All-Ireland redemption looked a major ask after they just avoided league relegation, and made an early exit from the Munster championship, but Cork put their shoulder to the wheel.

“Everybody did a job,” Manley reflected.

“We lost some great players last year. Icons like the Mackeys (Katrina and Pamela) and Laura Treacy; the two girls that went to Australia were huge losses. Hannah Looney, and Aoife Healy was in her prime, she’s still U23. They all texted me this morning. I was talking to Laura Treacy during the week.

“Camogie is very tight-knit. I was involved in hurling teams most of my life… this is probably the best team I’ve coached.

“And tactically, they’re so good. Like, Donal O’Grady is one of our backroom team. Sean Crowley has been involved in winning All-Ireland teams. James Nyhan is involved in senior teams in Cork. Gemma O’Connor is a brilliant coach.”

They were all in the thick of it as Starship was belted out. Arm in arm, swaying from side to side, belting out every word.

First-time All-Ireland winners, and others with nine Celtic Crosses like O’Connor. Young and old. Experienced and less so.

U23s like Ava Fitzgerald, long-serving stalwarts such as Ashling Thompson lining out in her 11th All-Ireland final after an injury nightmare. Now, the stuff of dreams.

All together as one.

Standing strong forever. Nothing’s gonna stop them…

*****