Hibs leave Rangers reeling with 93rd-minute winner at Ibrox

Rangers 1

Hibernian 2

DEREK MCINNES SUFFERED a damaging home debut as Rangers boss with a 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat to Hibernian with star striker Youssef Chermiti carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

David Gray’s side took the lead in the 11th minute with a Josh Campbell penalty after VAR had flagged up Vanja Dragojevic, making his first Gers start after signing from Partizan Belgrade, had fouled visiting defender Jason Kerr in the area.

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There was more woe before the break when Chermiti – subject to a failed bid by Galatasaray for a reported club record fee of £22 million (€25.65 million) – having to go off after picking up an injury.

Rangers pushed forward relentlessly and were rewarded in the 85th minute when Hibs defender Miguel Chaiwa turned the ball past goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger.

However, in the third minute of added time, substitute Callum Wright guided a shot into the far corner of the net for a stunning Hibernian winner.

Callum Wright wins it in added time! 🤯@HibernianFC take all three points at Ibrox for the third season on the bounce 🥬 pic.twitter.com/y2bzRlMgzW — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 9, 2026

With Celtic and St Mirren both on six points from two games, Rangers are five behind and already chasing with McInnes looking for his first win after three matches in the Ibrox hot seat.

Rangers face Jagiellonia Bialystok in the second leg of their Europa League third-round qualifier at Ibrox on Thursday night before hosting St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday and McInnes’ tenure is already looking fraught.