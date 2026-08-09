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Sorcha McCartan fired 0-4 from play in Cork's All-Ireland win. James Crombie/INPHO
all-ireland camogie final

Sorcha McCartan named Player of the Match, politely declines Marty's invitation to sing on live TV

‘Even when people doubted us, we never doubted ourselves.’
10.47pm, 9 Aug 2026

CORK CORNER-FORWARD Sorcha McCartan was named All-Ireland camogie final Player of the Match after firing 0-4 from play in the Rebels’ narrow win over Galway.

McCartan starred throughout the Croke Park decider with a pair of points in either half, as well as getting the decisive flick to set up Órlaith Cahalane for Cork’s second goal.

“I had no doubt coming up today that we were going to come away with a win, to be honest,” she said as she collected her award at the team banquet on Sunday night.

“There’s just such characters in this dressing room. The work we put in this year was absolutely ridiculous.

“Even when people doubted us, we never doubted ourselves.

“To be honest, we pulled off some wins at the start that kind of shook us a bit, but if you look at the players we have in this changing room, they’re unbelievable. They’re unbelievable people. I’m just so happy for us all.”

Invited by RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey to celebrate the occasion by singing live on The Sunday Game, McCartan politely declined, saying, “Not a hope, Marty. Not a hope, not a hope.”

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