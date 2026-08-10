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The team arrived back in Cork on Monday evening. Tom Maher/INPHO
Homecoming

In pics: All-Ireland camogie champions bring the O'Duffy Cup back to Cork

Earlier on Monday, the team made the traditional journey to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.
8.40pm, 10 Aug 2026

ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE CHAMPIONS Cork have been welcomed home by thousands of supporters at an event in Grand Parade on Monday evening.

Sunday’s final defeat of Galway (2-14 to 0-19) saw Cork land their second All-Ireland senior camogie title in three years – and third in four – while denying Galway back-to-back titles in front of a record crowd of 33,419 at Croke Park.

And on Monday the team brought the O’Duffy Cup back to Cork, where they were welcomed home by a strong crowd.

cork-celebrate-with-the-oduffy-cup Cork celebrate with the O’Duffy Cup. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

laura-hayes-and-saoirse-mccarthy-lead-the-celebrations-during-the-homecoming Cork's Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy lead the celebrations. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

meabh-cahalane-lifts-the-oduffy-cup Cork captain Méabh Cahalane. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

savannah-mae-mcintyre-daly-from-ballyphehane-during-the-homecoming Young Cork supporter Savannah-Mae McIntyre Daly from Ballyphehane. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

cork-supporters-during-the-homecoming Cork supporters during the homecoming. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

cork-celebrate-with-the-oduffy-cup Cork celebrate with the O'Duffy Cup.

Earlier on Monday, the team made the traditional journey to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.  

the-cork-team-with-kay-obrien-and-her-niece-and-player-daire-obrien The team with Doctor Kay O’Brien and her niece and player Daire O'Brien. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

kai-healy-with-the-oduffy-cup-with-laura-hayes-and-orlaith-cremin Kai Healy with the O'Duffy Cup with Laura Hayes and Órlaith Cremin. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

hannah-walsh-and-her-mum-michelle-with-the-oduffy-cup-and-the-cork-team-during-the-visit Hannah Walsh and her mum Michelle with the O'Duffy Cup and the Cork team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

ivan-yakubets-with-darcie-reede-with-the-oduffy-cup-with-emma-murphy-ashling-thompson-avril-cashman-and-meabh-cahalane Ivan Yakubets, aged 4, with Darcie Reede, aged 6, with the O'Duffy Cup with Emma Murphy, Ashling Thompson, Avril Cashman and Méabh Cahalane. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

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