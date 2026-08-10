In pics: All-Ireland camogie champions bring the O'Duffy Cup back to Cork

ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE CHAMPIONS Cork have been welcomed home by thousands of supporters at an event in Grand Parade on Monday evening.

Sunday’s final defeat of Galway (2-14 to 0-19) saw Cork land their second All-Ireland senior camogie title in three years – and third in four – while denying Galway back-to-back titles in front of a record crowd of 33,419 at Croke Park.

And on Monday the team brought the O’Duffy Cup back to Cork, where they were welcomed home by a strong crowd.

Cork celebrate with the O’Duffy Cup. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Cork's Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy lead the celebrations. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

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Cork captain Méabh Cahalane. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Young Cork supporter Savannah-Mae McIntyre Daly from Ballyphehane. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Cork supporters during the homecoming. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Cork celebrate with the O'Duffy Cup.

Earlier on Monday, the team made the traditional journey to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

The team with Doctor Kay O’Brien and her niece and player Daire O'Brien. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Kai Healy with the O'Duffy Cup with Laura Hayes and Órlaith Cremin. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Hannah Walsh and her mum Michelle with the O'Duffy Cup and the Cork team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ivan Yakubets, aged 4, with Darcie Reede, aged 6, with the O'Duffy Cup with Emma Murphy, Ashling Thompson, Avril Cashman and Méabh Cahalane. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO