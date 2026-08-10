'Everyone wrote us off at the start of the year. We took it as our ammunition'

AFTER THE OUTPOURING of emotion, endless embraces, and rotations of The Banks of My Own Lovely Lee, After All, and Killeagh, several Cork players proclaimed this All-Ireland win as their sweetest yet.

While Ashling Thompson and Sorcha McCartan were first before the RTÉ TV cameras, Millie Condon had a little more time to gather her thoughts as the player joining Ger Manley in the press conference room.

She echoed the chorus, but then pointed out: “First proper one. I got one in 2024 as well, but this is the first proper one this year.”

Condon was an unused substitute as Cork won back-to-back O’Duffy Cups two years ago, and again watched from the Hogan Stand as their three-peat bid fell asunder last August.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old started and finished her first All-Ireland senior final, playing a key half-forward/midfield role as she added a Celtic cross to U23 glory in a memorable 2026.

“Those U23 championship matches stood to us,” Condon is quick to point out. “The majority of the U23 starting team are on this panel as well and I feel like we took that back to the squad.

“I remember after the All-Ireland final last year when we lost, I remember Laura Hayes coming over to myself and Ava Fitz (Ava Fitzgerald) – who had a super game today – and said, ‘Lads, where you make the starting 15 is the first round of the league. You just have to get your position then and don’t let go.’ Me and Ava have spoken about it since so many times. That’s what we did, thank God, and it’s paid off.”

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In action against Galway. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

It has been a rollercoaster year for the Rebels, who finished it by getting the better of their great rivals Galway once more in their third consecutive decider meeting.

Having lost 14 of their panel due to varying reasons from retirements to AFLW commitments, Ger Manley’s side were at a low ebb at the start of 2026. They just avoided league relegation and then made an early exit from the Munster championship.

But they made it count where it mattered most, recording a 100% record in the All-Ireland series, starting with an opening round win over Galway in Athenry.

“I suppose everyone kind of wrote us off at the start of the year, when the league didn’t go quite right for us,” Condon reflected. “We took it as our ammunition.

“That seven-week training block we put in after the league did so much for us, I didn’t even see the progress myself as it was happening. It was only when we came out against Galway in that first championship match that we realised how much we actually had come on. We were so much closer, we wanted every single thing that we got. We all got so, so close.

“It wasn’t going right for us all year, but we trusted in ourselves. We knew it was a completely new team, so we needed a lot of building to get to where it was. But we just proved that we’re not a team in any transition.”

Silencing doubters and proving people wrong appears to have been a major motivation, as the Ballinascarthy youngster rewinds to another pivotal moment in the season.

“I remember when we lost against Antrim in the league. It was a fairly low point, but after the match they (management) came in and they said that our empire has not fallen and it’s only going to be matter of time until we prove people wrong, which we’ve done.”

Gemma O'Connor (left) during the Cork managerial celebrations. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Gemma O’Connor said that,” she adds with a smile. “Gemma O’Connor is a woman of very wise words.”

Condon would have looked up to O’Connor growing up, the nine-time All-Ireland winner and 11-time All-Star one of the most decorated players in the game. The Cork legend is now passing down her wisdom as a coach in the dressing room, and another versatile middle eight star is all ears.

While diminutive in stature, Condon is similarly tough as nails. She shipped a huge hit from Carrie Dolan early in Sunday’s final, but waved off the medics to continue battling around the middle. The livewire has enjoyed a memorable breakthrough season, and is hopeful of more to come.

“I have to use my size. That’s my strength as well. Like I’m smaller than most, so that means I can do well in the rucks,” said Condon.

“I kind of take it as positive. I feel like I’ve what I’ve needed to get here, and I’ll get stronger now again for next year. We’ll keep building.”

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