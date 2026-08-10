Séamus Coleman training with Killybegs GAA but will not feature in club championship

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Séamus Coleman has been training with his local GAA club in Killybegs recently, but will not feature in the Donegal football championship.

The 42 understands that Coleman has attended some training sessions with the team, and is enjoying spending time with friends while still considering his next move in professional football.

Speculation on social media indicated that Coleman was set to tog out for their senior championship opener against Four Masters on Sunday. The game in Tirconaill Park ended in a 0-15 to 0-10 defeat for Killybegs which Coleman attended as a supporter.

Coleman played both Gaelic football and soccer while growing up in Killybegs, lining out for the local St Catherine’s club before signing for Sligo Rovers after completing his Leaving Cert. He was also part of a Donegal minor squad alongside 2012 All-Ireland winners including Michael Murphy and Leo McCloone.

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After an incredible 17 years with Everton, Coleman announced his departure from the Toffees in May. The 37-year-old Coleman came off the bench for his final home appearance against Sunderland, which ended in a 3-1 defeat.

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