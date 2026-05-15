Seamus Coleman to finish Everton playing career at end of season before deciding next move

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS announced that his playing career at Everton will come to an end after more than 17 years at the club when his contract expires next month.

The Ireland and Everton legend will now take this summer to decide his next move, with the defender having the option of taking up a coaching role at Everton or continuing his playing career with another club and the Republic of Ireland.

A modern-day Blues icon, Coleman holds the club record for most Premier League appearances with 372.

If the right-back features in his final home match for the Toffees against Sunderland on Sunday, it will take his tally in all competitions to 434, moving ahead of Dixie Dean and Leon Osman in 10th spot in Everton’s all-time appearances list.

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Coleman told evertonfc.com: “After more than 17 years at this great football club, I’ve decided this season will be my last as a player here.

“I want to thank the fans for their unbelievable support. You’ve helped me in more ways than you could imagine. I’ve always tried my best to put Everton Football Club first and you all mean the world to me. I live in the city – I see you all daily – and I’ve taken your love of the Football Club back into the dressing room to explain to the lads how much Everton means to the people.

“I also thank my managers, teammates and all the staff at Everton. They’ve seen me happy, sad, angry, emotional, but the greater cause has always been Everton Football Club. Thank you for making me a better captain and teammate. It’s an incredible football club with incredible people.

“Obviously, after such a big decision, I want to have some time over the summer to focus on what’s next for me and my family. My love for Everton is something you all know about – and I’ve got a huge love for Ireland as well.

“The Club have been unbelievable with me. They’ve offered me an opportunity to stay on at the Football Club. The manager and staff have been great, and I think with it being such an important decision over my future, I’m going to take a nice, long holiday and look back on what has been an amazing time as an Everton footballer.”

Coleman added: “Coming over here as a 20-year-old from Sligo Rovers to a reserve team, I was just hoping to impress enough to get on the bench. To think I’ve gone on to make the most Premier League appearances for Everton and to become captain of this great football club – it was beyond my wildest dreams.

“This will always be my football club. I’m glad I’ve been here for so long that I can say I have a team that I will support for the rest of my life. My family, here and back in Ireland, are Evertonians for life. There’s something special about that, knowing in the years to come we’ll still always be supporting Everton.

“This will always be my club. Thank you for letting me be part of it for more than 17 years.”