Limerick and Tipperary make two changes as Cian Lynch named on bench

LIMERICK CAPTAIN CIAN Lynch has been named on the bench, while Aaron Gillane will start in Sunday’s Munster SHC round 4 match against Waterford (TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm).

Lynch missed the 15-point demolition of Clare due to a suspension for his striking red card against Cork.

John Kiely makes two changes as Gillane comes in at corner-forward, with Tom Morrissey shifting to the bench.

Morrissey’s brother, Dan, is the other addition for his first start since March 1st. He comes in at full-back in place of Mike Casey.

With Lynch among the substitutes, the all-Doon midfield pairing of Adam English and Darragh O’Donovan remains intact. Paddy O’Donovan and Eddie Stokes drop off the bench.

John Kiely and his management team has released their Limerick Senior hurling team and match panel for their round 4 championship game against Waterford:



The Limerick Hurling team will take on Waterford this Sunday Afternoon in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3pm is Announced. pic.twitter.com/RvEFufeABU — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill has made two changes for their vital clash with Clare on Saturday (FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm).

Jason Forde and Craig Morgan are restored to the starting team after dropping to the bench among four late switches in Waterford three weeks ago.

Forde comes in for Sam O’Farrell, while Morgan replaces Séamus Kennedy at wing-back. Alan Tynan and Darragh McCarthy, who were the other late inclusions against the Déise, hold their positions.

Cahill has also included a bolter on the bench in U20 vice-captain Jamie Ormond. The younger brother of All-Star centre-forward Andrew scored 1-5 from play and netted his penalty in Wednesday’s Munster U20 final shoot-out defeat to Clare. Peter McGarry drops out of the matchday 26.

Liam Cahill and his management team have named their side for tomorrow’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Clare with Craig Morgan and Jason Forde coming into the starting line up.https://t.co/4VEk5kNY2i pic.twitter.com/Q5ZSEtjqxT — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) May 15, 2026

LIMERICK

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

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2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs:

16. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

19. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Paul’s)

20. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

21. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)

22. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)

23. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain)

24. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

25. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

26. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

TIPPERARY

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore) 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs) 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs) 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain) 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan) 9. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg) 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens) 12. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara) 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs: