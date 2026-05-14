Leinster hooker John McKee joins Scarlets

LEINSTER HOOKER JOHN McKee has signed for Scarlets ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The 26-year-old is a former Ireland U18s and U20s international and has made 46 appearances for Leinster, scoring five tries for the province.

After starting out in the Ulster age-grade pathway, McKee came through the Leinster Academy system before making his senior debut against the Sharks in Durban in 2022.

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Croeso John ✍️ 🔴



Scarlets are delighted to confirm the signing of hooker John McKee from Leinster ahead of the 2026-27 season.



Bydd y bachwr McKee yn ymuno â'r Scarlets o Leinster yn yr haf!#YmaOHyd pic.twitter.com/fJwarXT0iI — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) May 14, 2026

“I’m buzzing about the move,” McKee told the Scarlets website after the announcement. “The opportunity to join the Scarlets was one that really excited me straight away and from the first call I had with Nigel, Dwayne and Cubby, the passion they have for the club really struck me.

“I’m looking forward to getting over there, meeting the boys, the staff, connecting with the supporters and hopefully adding to the environment.

“I was 24th man last season when the Scarlets beat Leinster in Llanelli and I remember thinking at the time how much the fans got behind the side and how passionate they were.

“This is a fresh slate for me, I have loved my time with Leinster, but like every rugby player, you want to be playing regularly.

“I know the Scarlets haven’t had the results they wanted this season, but there have been a number of close-run games and you can see the direction the team is moving in, the young talent coming through and the style of rugby they want to play. I am looking forward to playing a part in that.”