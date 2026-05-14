Ulster rotate for Glasgow URC clash ahead of Challenge Cup final

RICHIE MURPHY HAS rotated his Ulster side for their URC clash against Glasgow Warriors as the Challenge Cup final looms.

Ulster welcome Glasgow to Affidea Stadium on Friday night [KO 7.45pm, live on Premier Sports] with play-off qualification on the line.

Big hitters like Nathan Doak and Cormac Izuchukwu drop to the bench, while academy duo Bryn Ward and Wilhelm De Klerk start.

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Rob Herring and James Hume both return from injury, with Tom O’Toole also back in the XV after missing last week’s draw with Stormers due to illness.

Nick Timoney captains the team from openside flanker.

There are limited tickets available for the home game, their last before the Challenge Cup final against Montpellier next Friday, 22 May, in Bilbao.

Ulster (v Glasgow Warriors)

Player appearances in brackets

15. Michael Lowry (134)

14. Werner Kok (33)

13. James Hume (117)

12. Wilhelm De Klerk (2)

11. Zac Ward (28)

10. Jake Flannery (39)

9. Conor McKee (21)

1. Sam Crean (18)

2. Rob Herring (269)

3. Tom O’Toole (140)

4. Harry Sheridan (60)

5. Charlie Irvine (13)

6. Joe Hopes (11)

7. Nick Timoney (182 – captain)

8. Bryn Ward (18)

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart (74)

17. Angus Bell (15)

18. Scott Wilson (55)

19. Cormac Izuchukwu (53)

20. Lorcan McLoughlin (4)

21. Nathan Doak (108)

22. Jack Murphy (33)

23. Ethan McIlroy (76).